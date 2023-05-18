Why is Ian Poulter not playing the PGA Championship 2023? Real reason explored

Ian Poulter, a major player in the golfing world, will not compete in the forthcoming PGA Championship due to a big drop in his world ranking.

The seasoned golfer, famed for his outstanding exploits and Ryder Cup heroics, has dropped to 197th in the world, making him ineligible for the prestigious major championship.

Poulter, a former World No. 5 and Majesticks GC co-captain, has had a difficult season, losing out on the Masters last month and now missing the PGA Championship.

How impactful career Ian Poulter had?

Ian Poulter began his PGA career in 1995. However, it took him over a decade to get his PGA Tour card in 2005, which marked the start of his simultaneous membership in both the European and PGA Tours. Poulter's effort and skill have brought tremendous results throughout the years, with three titles and 52 top-10 finishes.

Poulter's accomplishments on the PGA Tour outpaced monetary gains over his nearly two-decade tenure. His notable victories were winning two World Golf Championships in 2010 and 2012. He earned a staggering $28 million during his career. These victories reinforced Poulter's reputation as a formidable international opponent.

Poulter made a dramatic career shift in June 2022, joining a group of Tour professionals who elected to associate themselves with a new Saudi-backed golf series. Poulter's choice to step into this uncharted region was met with varied reactions, despite a tempting contract offer of up to $30 million.

While the financial allure was clear, Poulter was chastised by PGA Tour fans who felt he had abandoned the very base of his golfing reputation, including his acclaimed participation in events such as the Ryder Cup. Public opinion labeled him a "sell-out," putting Poulter under tremendous scrutiny and calling his decision into question.

Ian Poulter is still pursuing success despite the fallout from his contentious decision, hoping to prove his worth on a different golfing platform. As he proceeds on his quest, the golfing world will be watching to see how his career progresses and whether his decision will ultimately deliver the intended results.

Ian Poulter's golfing legacy, distinguished by PGA Tour victories and polarising actions, demonstrates the complexities of professional sports careers, where decisions taken off the course may spark intense arguments and alter the direction of a player's reputation.

Ian Poulter's major decline in any tournament

Ian Poulter's disqualification marks only the third time since 2001 that he will be unable to partake in this highly anticipated tournament, despite a fantastic history in the event, including a spectacular T3rd performance at Kiawah Island in the 2012 PGA Championship.

The sudden drop in Ian Poulter's ranking highlights the unpredictable nature of professional golf and the enormous obstacles that players confront in being eligible for prominent tournaments.

As fans and observers of Ian Poulter's career express their displeasure, they also recognize the ever-changing dynamics of the sport, in which rankings play an important role in determining participation in major championships.

As the PGA Championship approaches, golf fans are anticipating the emergence of new contenders and the dramatic narratives that will develop on the tournament's great stage.

Poulter's absence is a reminder of the unrelenting nature of professional golf, where even the most accomplished players experience setbacks and must navigate their way back to the top.

Players participating in the 2023 PGA Championship

Here is a list of the 18 LIV Golf players' betting odds for the 2023 PGA Championship:

Brooks Koepka: 2000

Cameron Smith: 2200

Dustin Johnson: 2500

Joaquin Niemann: 5000

Patrick Reed: 6500

Bryson DeChambeau: 6500

Talor Gooch: 8000

Paul Casey: 8000

Abraham Ancer: 8000

Mito Pereira: 10000

Phil Mickelson: 13000

Dean Burmester: 13000

Thomas Pieters: 15000

Harold Varner III: 15000

Anirban Lahiri: 15000

Brendan Steele: 18000

Martin Kaymer: 30000

Sihwan Kim: 50000

These odds reflect the betting market's estimation of the players' chances to win the PGA Championship. As the tournament unfolds, these odds may fluctuate based on the players' performance and other factors influencing their game.

