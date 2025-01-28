Why was Jason Day asked to cover up apparel logo at The Farmers Insurance Open 2025? Reason explored

Last week, Jason Day found himself in a bit of controversy at the Farmers Insurance Open when he was forced to cover his Malbon Golf apparel logo during the third round of the event.

The Farmers Insurance Open 2025 took place from Wednesday, January 22, to Saturday, January 25, at Torrey Pines Golf Club. According to Hypebeast, tournament officials asked Day to cover the Malbon logo on Friday, January 24.

Ultimately, Day had to remove his jacket and continue playing in a short-sleeve polo. While no official explanation was provided, it is believed the request stemmed from the sweatshirt he wore earlier in the week on Wednesday.

While there is no official rule by the PGA Tour regarding dress codes or apparel logo guidelines, players are expected to adhere to a certain logo size. However, this has led to inconsistencies, as seen with Jason Day during last week’s event.

For the uninitiated, Day signed with Malbon Golf last year after ending his eight-year-long association with Nike. Besides, Charley Hull also signed with the apparel company and is often seen sporting their colorful outfits.

How did Jason Day perform at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025?

Jason Day had a mediocre outing at the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting 74, 69, 70, and 76 to finish at 1-over after four rounds. He tied for 32nd and ended nine strokes behind the winner, Harris English.

Day has played three events so far this season, including a tie for third at the American Express. He is set to compete next at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, scheduled from Thursday, January 30, to Sunday, February 2, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Day is seeking his first win since the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson. In 2024, he had a decent season, missing only three cuts in 20 starts but managing just four top-10 finishes.

Here's a look at Day's performance in 2024 season:

The Sentry: T10

The American Express: T34

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6

The Genesis Invitational: 9

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36

THE PLAYERS Championship: T35

Texas Children's Houston Open: CUT

Masters Tournament: T30

RBC Heritage: T18

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T59

Wells Fargo Championship: T4

PGA Championship: T43

the Memorial Tournament: T33

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: T44

John Deere Classic: T23

The Open Championship: T13

Men’s Olympic Golf Competition: T9

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T22

BMW Championship: T33

Hero World Challenge: T19

Grant Thornton Invitational: T6

