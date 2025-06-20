Why did Jin Young Ko withdraw from Round 2 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

As the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is currently underway, Jin Young Ko had to withdraw from the competition. The LPGA Tour pro had to walk off from the golf Major due to an illness which she seemingly suffered following Round 1.

Ad

The 29-year-old golfer was part of the star studded field at Frisco, Texas. Ko, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, appeared to be struggling in her second round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She was forced to withdraw from the event after 12 holes on Friday, June 20.

Ko's WD came after she shot a double bogey on the par 4 hole 12 in Round 2. This news was shared by LPGA Media on X (previously Twitter). Take a look:

Ad

Trending

"Jin Young Ko has withdrawn from the 2025 @KPMGWomensPGA during her second round due to illness."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jin Young Ko showcased a decent performance in her first round. The former world No. 1 registered a score of 74 in her first round.

Ko started her Round 2 of KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a bogey on the opening par 5 hole. She scored another bogey on hole 6, and another on hole 9. She started her back nine with a double bogey on the 10th, followed by a bogey on hole 11.

This week's golf major at PGA Frisco marked Jin Young Ko's 11th start of the season.

Ad

As of this writing, Jeeno Thitikul sits atop the leaderboard.

Jin Young Ko KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 2 scorecard

Before Jin Young Ko had to withdraw from this golf major due to the her sudden illness, the two-time major winner appeared to be struggling with her performance. Here's a detailed hole by hole breakdown of Young Ko's Round 2 scorecard at 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Ad

Front Nine

par 5 Hole 1 — 6 ( bogey )

par 4 Hole 2 — 4

par 5 Hole 3 — 5

par 3 Hole 4 — 3

par 4 Hole 5 — 4

par 4 Hole 6 — 5 ( bogey )

par 4 Hole 7 — 4

par 3 Hole 8 — 3

par 5 Hole 9 — 6 ( bogey )

Front Nine total — 40 (+3)

Back Nine

par 4 Hole 10 — 6 ( double bogey )

par 4 Hole 11 — 5 ( bogey )

par 4 Hole 12 — 6 ( double bogey )

par 3 Hole 13 — ×

par 5 Hole 14 — ×

par 4 Hole 15 — ×

par 4 Hole 16 — ×

par 3 Hole 17 — ×

par 4 Hole 18 — ×

Back Nine total — 17 (+5)

Total score after playing 12 holes in Round 2 = 8 over par (WD)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More