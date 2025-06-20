Why did Jin Young Ko withdraw from Round 2 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

As the KPMG Women's PGA Championship is currently underway, Jin Young Ko had to withdraw from the competition. The LPGA Tour pro had to walk off from the golf Major due to an illness which she seemingly suffered following Round 1.
The 29-year-old golfer was part of the star studded field at Frisco, Texas. Ko, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, appeared to be struggling in her second round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She was forced to withdraw from the event after 12 holes on Friday, June 20.
Ko's WD came after she shot a double bogey on the par 4 hole 12 in Round 2. This news was shared by LPGA Media on X (previously Twitter). Take a look:
"Jin Young Ko has withdrawn from the 2025 @KPMGWomensPGA during her second round due to illness."
Jin Young Ko showcased a decent performance in her first round. The former world No. 1 registered a score of 74 in her first round.
Ko started her Round 2 of KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a bogey on the opening par 5 hole. She scored another bogey on hole 6, and another on hole 9. She started her back nine with a double bogey on the 10th, followed by a bogey on hole 11.
This week's golf major at PGA Frisco marked Jin Young Ko's 11th start of the season.
As of this writing, Jeeno Thitikul sits atop the leaderboard.
Jin Young Ko KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 2 scorecard
Before Jin Young Ko had to withdraw from this golf major due to the her sudden illness, the two-time major winner appeared to be struggling with her performance. Here's a detailed hole by hole breakdown of Young Ko's Round 2 scorecard at 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Front Nine
- par 5 Hole 1 — 6 ( bogey )
- par 4 Hole 2 — 4
- par 5 Hole 3 — 5
- par 3 Hole 4 — 3
- par 4 Hole 5 — 4
- par 4 Hole 6 — 5 ( bogey )
- par 4 Hole 7 — 4
- par 3 Hole 8 — 3
- par 5 Hole 9 — 6 ( bogey )
Front Nine total — 40 (+3)
Back Nine
- par 4 Hole 10 — 6 ( double bogey )
- par 4 Hole 11 — 5 ( bogey )
- par 4 Hole 12 — 6 ( double bogey )
- par 3 Hole 13 — ×
- par 5 Hole 14 — ×
- par 4 Hole 15 — ×
- par 4 Hole 16 — ×
- par 3 Hole 17 — ×
- par 4 Hole 18 — ×
Back Nine total — 17 (+5)
Total score after playing 12 holes in Round 2 = 8 over par (WD)