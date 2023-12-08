Why did Jon Rahm join LIV Golf? Spanish golfer opens up on his move

2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf this week after signing a reported contract worth around $566.4 million. The Spanish golfer subsequently opened up on his deal with the circuit in his recent interview with Fox News.

Rahm revealed that it was not an easy decision for him to make. He has had a very successful career, and he was happy about it. However, LIV Golf's offer was enticing, and the Spaniard believes there are many things that LIV could offer.

Jon Rahm was offered a deal last year as well during the inaugural season of the tournament, but he ruled it out. However, he finally agreed to compete on the circuit.

Rahm was quoted as saying by the aforementioned publication:

"As you can see now it's official. This is me finally saying after all the rumours, some of them were true, and I am officially joining LIV Golf. It's not an easy decision. I've had a very successful career and I'm happy. There are a lot of things that LIV Golf have to offer which were very enticing, starting with team golf."

The 29-year-old admitted that he does not play golf for money, but as a family man, it was his duty to fulfil the needs of his loved ones. He acknowledged that money was one of the factors in his decision, but it was not the only one.

On this, he said:

"Obviously, [money] is a factor and it's an important one in this decision. The love of the game and wanting to grow it in a global market. Being part of the team. Being a captain. Hopefully being a leader to team-mates. It makes me want to work harder than I have done now to actually prove myself."

Initially, Rahm was not impressed with the format of LIV Golf, with no-cut events and a limited field. However, the ongoing negotiation of the PGA Tour with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has likely impacted his choice to compete on LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm has secured spots in all four majors

Rahm has an exemption to compete in the Masters and US Open as a former winner of the tournaments. He has earned the eligibility to compete in all four majors for several years.

This is another reason why he joined LIV, as he still has an opportunity to win majors. Although his status to compete in the Ryder Cup in the future is in jeopardy, Rahm could still become a captain's pick for the tournament, just like Brooks Koepka played at the biennial tournament earlier this year. However, for that, Rahm should have membership on the DP World Tour.

According to BBC.com, Rahm has signed his membership for the European Tour for 2024 and also stated that he wanted to continue playing on the PGA and Europe Tour even after joining LIV Golf.

“I can say that I do want to maintain my PGA Tour and DP World status," Rahm said, as per Australian Golf Digest.

The DP World Tour, unlike the PGA Tour, does not ban its players but only imposes a fine. Rahm has an opportunity to play at the Ryder Cup if he does not resign from his DP World Tour membership.