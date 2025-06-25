Why is Jordan Spieth missing the Rocket Classic 2025? Real reason explored

Jordan Spieth will miss the Rocket Classic 2025. The ace golfer will stay away from the event, teeing off on Thursday, June 26 at Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, due to a neck/upper back injury sustained during the Travelers Championship last weekend.

Spieth withdrew during the opening round of the final Signature Event of the season with a heavy heart. His body reportedly started to lock up during a warm-up range session. However, he admittedly pushed through due to the Signature Event’s no-cut format, which offered extra FedExCup points. The 2017 Travelers champion’s fate was decided when he was spotted using a muscle massager on his upper back mid-round at TPC River Highlands.

Spieth was 5-over through 12 holes Thursday when the exit was announced. Interestingly, this was the 2015 Masters Champ’s first-ever WD in 297 PGA Tour starts. Following the withdrawal, the golfer dubbed the injury “unexpected and random.”

Reacting to a surprise exit, Jordan Spieth said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Everything was great in my gym session, and I've been very, very excited to go out and play. Things have been getting better and better, and then my right scap just kind of locked — like tightened midway through the warmup, and I just kept hitting, and then all of a sudden it was moving up, everything around it started to — and then it was over the left and then it was like everything, so I stopped.”

It is pertinent to note that Spieth missed second half of 2024 due to a wrist injury. He underwent surgery for the injury first reported in May 2023. However, he underwent rehab and returned to action at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February earlier this year. He managed to finish T69 in the contest.

Now, the ace golfer is missing the 2025 Rocket Classic due to a neck injury.

Jordan Spieth’s PGA Tour season so far

Jordan Spieth has had a decent 2025 season on PGA Tour so far. The 31-year-old has garnered consistent results through the year, including top-5 finishes at WM Phoenix Open, where he finished T4 and a solo fourth place at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Notably, he managed a T7 finish at The Memorial Tournament.

However, he failed to replicate his best results at the major championships. The three-time major champion finished T14 at the Masters and a forgettable T23 at the US Open. It is pertinent to note that Spieth stood a chance to complete his career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. However, the 13-time PGA Tour winner missed the cut at the contest. This was his second missed cut of the year after The Genesis Invitational.

Listed below is the complete breakdown of Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season (including earnings):

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 – $34,500

WM Phoenix Open: T4 – $414,000

The Genesis Invitational: Missed Cut

Cognizant Classic: T9 – $259,900

THE PLAYERS Championship: 59 – $56,750

Valspar Championship: T28 – $55,843

Valero Texas Open: T12 – $182,875

Masters Tournament: T14 – $336,000

RBC Heritage: T18 – $226,056

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 4 – $485,100

Truist Championship: T34 – $95,063

PGA Championship: Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge: T36 – $42,334

The Memorial Tournament: T7 – $603,200

US Open: T23 – $161,489

Travelers Championship: Withdrawn

Jordan Spieth’s date of return to the PGA Tour is yet to be announced.

