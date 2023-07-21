Why are Just Stop Oil protestors targeting the 2023 Open Championship golf major?

The 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake was thrown into confusion when three protestors from the environmental group Just Stop Oil (JSO) disrupted the event. Protesters raced onto the 17th green around 12:20 p.m. local time, lighting off a smoke flare and dumping orange powder paint on the pristine putting surface before being quickly removed by security staff.

On the second day of the Open Championship, American golfer Billy Horschel intervened to help remove one of the protestors, leading a woman wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt smeared in orange paint off the green and into the custody of a police officer. The police handcuffed her and another man wearing a similar T-shirt and removed them from the course.

Hailey Birch, a 19-year-old university student from Leicestershire, and Noah Crane, an 18-year-old community organizer from Buxton, were the Just Stop Oil campaigners. Their objective was to raise awareness about the critical need for action against climate change and the harmful effects of fossil fuels on the environment.

"I'm disrupting the open today, not because I want to, but as a young person, I feel I have no other choice. This government is knowingly taking action that will kill hundreds of millions of people and destroy my future" said Noah Crane." (via TalkTV)

The organizers of the Open Championship had planned for a possible protest and had increased security. Greenkeeping workers responded immediately to the disturbance, using leaf blowers to remove the powdered paint and restore the green to its previous condition.

Just Stop Oil Protestors at The 151st Open 2023 (Image via Getty)

Just Stop Oil continuing to disrupt high-profile sporting events

Just Stop Oil has targeted several high-profile sporting events this summer, including the Ashes Test at Lords and Wimbledon, where they protested and disrupted the proceedings. The group's actions have sparked concerns about the events they chose and their efforts to get attention for their cause.

The organizers of the Open have stated that they received a genuine threat about Just Stop Oil protestors attacking last year's Open in St Andrews. As a preventive measure, security was increased, but no serious action was taken. The interruption at Royal Liverpool this year shows that the organization is still motivated to bring attention to the urgent need for climate action.

While the Open Championship continues to provide a stage for some of the world's best players to showcase their abilities and fight for the coveted Claret Jug, the presence of Just Stop Oil activists serves as a reminder of the larger concerns confronting the globe today. Climate change and environmental concerns have become hotly debated topics, and these disruptions aim to remind the public and lawmakers of the vital need for long-term solutions.