Why did LIV Golf drop Trump courses from its 2024 schedule? Real reason explored

LIV Golf will not host any of its events at the Donald Trump-owned golf course in the 2024 season. This is the first time in two years that no LIV event will take place on the former US President's property.

Recently, LIV Golf unveiled the schedule for its upcoming season, consisting of 12 events across eight different countries, with five of them scheduled in the US. Surprisingly, Trump-owned properties are absent from the venue list, despite having hosted five events over the last two seasons.

In this season, three of the 12 events on the LIV Golf Circuit were played on Trump-owned golf courses. In addition to the Bedminster and DC events, the Team Championship also took place at the Trump National in Doral, Miami, during the 2023 season.

The absence of Donald Trump's properties from the LIV Golf schedule is believed to be related to the ongoing trial he is facing in court. He is currently dealing with four criminal trials and 91 felony counts. Trump has refrained from appearing in public during LIV events since the trial commenced, and notably, he was absent from the LIV Golf Team Championship Pro-Am, despite being in the same vicinity.

While the Saudi-backed circuit has announced its schedule, the venues for three events are yet to be disclosed. Therefore, the possibility of them being held at one of the former president's properties cannot be ruled out.

Despite facing global criticism, particularly from the families of 9/11 victims, the Saudi-backed circuit has received consistent support from Trump. Earlier this year, when the PGA Tour and PIF announced their merger to form a single entity in the future, Trump described it as a 'big, beautiful, and glamorous deal.

LIV Golf 2024 to have at least seven events outside the US

The LIV Golf 2024 schedule will feature a minimum of seven events outside the US. The inaugural event is set to take place in Mexico on February 2 at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba.

Subsequently, players will head to the US from February 8 to 10 at the Las Vegas Country Club. The first US event is scheduled near the Super Bowl, which will also be held in Las Vegas.

LIV Golf will then head to Saudi Arabia from March 1 to 3, followed by Hong Kong from March 8 to 10. The fifth event on the LIV schedule is slated for April 5–7. While the event will take place just ahead of the Masters Tournament, its venue is yet to be announced.

The Saudi-backed circuit will return to Australia for the second straight year after the inaugural Adelaide event received immense success. This event is scheduled to take place from April 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club.

The seventh event on the LIV schedule will unfold from May 3 to 5 in Singapore, followed by an event at the Golf Club of Houston from June 7 to 9. This is the first time Houston will host the PIF-sponsored league's event. The subsequent tournament is set to take place at The Grove in Nashville from June 21 to 23.

Valderrama will host the 10th event of the schedule (July 12–14), followed by an England tournament at the JCB Golf and Country Club (July 26–28). The final event of the regular season is scheduled at Greenbrier from August 16 to 18.

The Individual Championship and the Team Championship are set to be held in Chicago (September 13–15) and Dallas (September 20–22), respectively.