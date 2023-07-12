Why are LIV Golfers not playing in the Scottish Open 2023 despite major LIV-PGA Merger?

The LIV Golfers are missing at this week's Genesis Scottish Open, which begins on Thursday, July 13, at Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Although the deal was announced between the rivals PIF, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour last month, players are yet to be allowed to play on the American and European Tour.
For the uninitiated, players who joined the Saudi-backed circuit were banned from competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour last year. The LIV players had filed a lawsuit against the DP World Tour's decision, but the judgment came against them in April.
After losing the case, several golfers, such as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, gave up their European Tour memberships. The breakaway league players were also asked to pay the imposed fine to the European Tour for playing on the rival circuit.
Despite the deal between the three, the remaining seasons of all three tours will go as planned, and LIV players will strictly compete at their events and in the four majors.
Presently, LIV-associated golfers can compete in the 14 events scheduled under LIV Golf. They are also allowed to play on the Asian Tour and in the four majors if they are exempted.
Among the LIV golfers, Westwood (1998), Phil Mickelson (2013), and Bernd Wiesberger (2019) are three names who have triumphed at the Scottish Open in the past.
Will LIV Golf players feature at the Open Championship?
16 of the LIV Golf-associated golfers have received an exemption to play at the upcoming Open Championship that will take place from July 20 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
The names include past champions such as Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, and defending champion Cameron Smith. Smith has just won the LIV Golf London, his first win this season.
Here are the LIV Golf professionals competing at the 151st Open:
- Thomas Pieters
- Talor Gooch
- Richard Bland
- Phil Mickelson
- Patrick Reed
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Laurie Canter
- Joaquin Niemann
- Henrik Stenson
- Dustin Johnson
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cam Smith
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brooks Koepka
- Brandon Grace
- Abraham Ancer
Who is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open?
Here's the complete field for the Genesis Scottish Open:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Scott
- Adri Arnaus
- Adrian Meronk
- Adrian Otaegui
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Alexander Björk
- Andrew Putnam
- Antoine Rozner
- Ashun Wu
- Austin Eckroat
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Billy Horschel
- Bio Kim
- Brandon Wu
- Brian Harman
- Byeong Hun An
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Shinkwin
- Callum Tarren
- Calum Hill
- Cam Davis
- Charley Hoffman
- Chase Hanna
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Connor Syme
- Corey Conners
- Dale Whitnell
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Gavins
- Daniel Hillier
- Danny Willett
- David Law
- David Lingmerth
- Davis Riley
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Wu
- Eddie Pepperell
- Edoardo Molinari
- Eric Cole
- Erik van Rooyen
- Ewen Ferguson
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Francesco Molinari
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Gavin Kyle Green
- Grant Forrest
- Guido Migliozzi
- Haotong Li
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Hall
- Hurly Long
- J.T. Poston
- Jamie Donaldson
- Jimmy Walker
- Joakim Lagergren
- Joost Luiten
- Jordan Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Jorge Campillo
- Joseph Bramlett
- Justin Rose
- Justin Thomas
- Justin Walters
- K.H. Lee
- Kalle Samooja
- Keith Mitchell
- Kevin Yu
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Herbert
- Ludvig Aberg
- Luke Donald
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Marcel Schneider
- Marcel Siem
- Marcus Armitage
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Wallace
- Matthew Baldwin
- Matthew Jordan
- Matthew Southgate
- Matthieu Pavon
- Max Homa
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Michael Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- MJ Daffue
- Nick Bachem
- Nick Taylor
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Ockie Strydom
- Oliver Bekker
- Oliver Wilson
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Padraig Harrington
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Rodgers
- Paul Waring
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Richard Mansell
- Richie Ramsay
- Rickie Fowler
- Robby Shelton
- Robert MacIntyre
- Romain Langasque
- Rory McIlroy
- Ross Fisher
- Ryan Fox
- S.H. Kim
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Sam Ryder
- Sami Valimaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sean Crocker
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Shane Lowry
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Simon Forsström
- Sungjae Im
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Taylor Montgomery
- Thomas Bjørn
- Thomas Detry
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Tom McKibbin
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Victor Perez
- Viktor Hovland
- Wil Besseling
- Will Gordon
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Yannik Paul
- Yeongsu Kim
- Yoseop Seo
- Zac Blair
- Zander Lombard