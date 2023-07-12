Why are LIV Golfers not playing in the Scottish Open 2023 despite major LIV-PGA Merger?

The LIV Golfers are missing at this week's Genesis Scottish Open, which begins on Thursday, July 13, at Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Although the deal was announced between the rivals PIF, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour last month, players are yet to be allowed to play on the American and European Tour.

For the uninitiated, players who joined the Saudi-backed circuit were banned from competing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour last year. The LIV players had filed a lawsuit against the DP World Tour's decision, but the judgment came against them in April.

After losing the case, several golfers, such as Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, gave up their European Tour memberships. The breakaway league players were also asked to pay the imposed fine to the European Tour for playing on the rival circuit.

Despite the deal between the three, the remaining seasons of all three tours will go as planned, and LIV players will strictly compete at their events and in the four majors.

Presently, LIV-associated golfers can compete in the 14 events scheduled under LIV Golf. They are also allowed to play on the Asian Tour and in the four majors if they are exempted.

Among the LIV golfers, Westwood (1998), Phil Mickelson (2013), and Bernd Wiesberger (2019) are three names who have triumphed at the Scottish Open in the past.

Will LIV Golf players feature at the Open Championship?

Cameron Smith is the reigning champion at the Open Championship

16 of the LIV Golf-associated golfers have received an exemption to play at the upcoming Open Championship that will take place from July 20 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The names include past champions such as Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, and defending champion Cameron Smith. Smith has just won the LIV Golf London, his first win this season.

Here are the LIV Golf professionals competing at the 151st Open:

Thomas Pieters

Talor Gooch

Richard Bland

Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Louis Oosthuizen

Laurie Canter

Joaquin Niemann

Henrik Stenson

Dustin Johnson

Charl Schwartzel

Cam Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Brandon Grace

Abraham Ancer

Who is playing at the Genesis Scottish Open?

Here's the complete field for the Genesis Scottish Open:

Aaron Baddeley

Aaron Rai

Adam Scott

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Meronk

Adrian Otaegui

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Alexander Björk

Andrew Putnam

Antoine Rozner

Ashun Wu

Austin Eckroat

Ben Griffin

Ben Martin

Ben Taylor

Billy Horschel

Bio Kim

Brandon Wu

Brian Harman

Byeong Hun An

C.T. Pan

Callum Shinkwin

Callum Tarren

Calum Hill

Cam Davis

Charley Hoffman

Chase Hanna

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Connor Syme

Corey Conners

Dale Whitnell

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Gavins

Daniel Hillier

Danny Willett

David Law

David Lingmerth

Davis Riley

Doug Ghim

Dylan Wu

Eddie Pepperell

Edoardo Molinari

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Ewen Ferguson

Fabrizio Zanotti

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Gavin Kyle Green

Grant Forrest

Guido Migliozzi

Haotong Li

Harrison Endycott

Harry Hall

Hurly Long

J.T. Poston

Jamie Donaldson

Jimmy Walker

Joakim Lagergren

Joost Luiten

Jordan Smith

Jordan Spieth

Jorge Campillo

Joseph Bramlett

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Justin Walters

K.H. Lee

Kalle Samooja

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Yu

Kurt Kitayama

Lee Hodges

Lucas Herbert

Ludvig Aberg

Luke Donald

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Marcel Schneider

Marcel Siem

Marcus Armitage

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Wallace

Matthew Baldwin

Matthew Jordan

Matthew Southgate

Matthieu Pavon

Max Homa

Maximilian Kieffer

Michael Kim

Min Woo Lee

MJ Daffue

Nick Bachem

Nick Taylor

Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ockie Strydom

Oliver Bekker

Oliver Wilson

Pablo Larrazabal

Padraig Harrington

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Paul Waring

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rasmus Hojgaard

Richard Mansell

Richie Ramsay

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton

Robert MacIntyre

Romain Langasque

Rory McIlroy

Ross Fisher

Ryan Fox

S.H. Kim

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Sami Valimaki

Scott Jamieson

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sean Crocker

Sebastian Soderberg

Shane Lowry

Shubhankar Sharma

Simon Forsström

Sungjae Im

Tapio Pulkkanen

Taylor Montgomery

Thomas Bjørn

Thomas Detry

Thorbjørn Olesen

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tom McKibbin

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez

Viktor Hovland

Wil Besseling

Will Gordon

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Yannik Paul

Yeongsu Kim

Yoseop Seo

Zac Blair

Zander Lombard

Poll : 0 votes