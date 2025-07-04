Why did Nicholas Lindheim withdraw before Round 2 of the 2025 John Deere Classic?

Nicholas Lindheim has withdrawn from the 2025 John Deere Classic. The PGA Tour pro was all set to play in the second round of the tournament at TPC Deere Run.

Ad

After playing the first round of the PGA Tour event, with the $8,400,000 prize purse, Nicholas Lindheim was set to tee off around 9.35 am from the 1st Tee alongside Taylor Montgomery and Jay Giannetto. However, Lindheim had to withdraw from the John Deere Classic due to an unprecedented back injury.

PGA Tour Communications shared the news via a post on X. Take a look:

"Nicholas Lindheim (back injury) is a WD prior to the second round of the John Deere Classic."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was the professional golfer's first PGA Tour event of the year so far. The three-time Korn Ferry Tour victor did put up a commendable performance yesterday at TPC Deere Run.

This is not the first time Nicholas Lindheim has dealt with back injuries. It has been years since he dealt with herniated and bulging disks. There was a time when the golfer even struggled to walk.

Last fall, Lindheim made a comeback to the Tour through the Korn Ferry Tour finals. However, just before the Butterfield Barracuda Championship, his back issues started.

Before he declared a WD from the PGA Tour event, Nicholas Lindheim scored a 4-over par 75 yesterday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More