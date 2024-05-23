Why did Parker Coody give up his Charles Schwab Challenge spot last year? PGA Tour rookie’s rise explored

Parker Coody earned a special exemption to compete in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge but gave up the opportunity to play on the Korn Ferry Tour. He was in good form last year and confident in his ability to earn a PGA Tour card.

Coody faced a perplexing decision: either play on the Korn Ferry Tour or make use of the opportunity to compete in the PGA Tour event. Ultimately, he decided to play in the 2023 Visit Knoxville Open, which was held the same week as the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. He was impressive last season on the Korn Ferry Tour, maintaining a position in the top 30 throughout the season, ultimately earning him a PGA Tour membership.

Parker Coody will now return to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled from May 23 to 26 at the Colonial Country Club, a year after giving up his chance to be part of the tournament. Nonetheless, that decision ultimately worked in his favor as he secured a PGA Tour card and will be making his debut at the tournament this week.

Parker Coody has played in 13 PGA Tour events this season. He has performed fairly well in his rookie year, with one top-10 finish this season. He made the cut in eight tournaments and recorded three top-25 finishes.

Coody started the season playing at the Sony Open but struggled with his game and tied for 74th place. He next played at The American Express, where amateur golfer Nick Dunlap registered his victory. However, it was a tough start for Coody, and he failed to make the cut after playing rounds of 68, 68, and 69.

After struggling in the first two events of the season, the American golfer quickly bounced back with a T25 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, followed by a T24 finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. His best finish of the season was recorded at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for sixth place. The 24-year-old last played at the Myrtle Beach Classic and settled for a tie for 36th place.

When will Parker Coody tee off at 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Parker Coody and his twin brother Pierceson Coody will tee off at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge 2024. The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, May 23, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The Coody brothers will start their game on the 10th tee at Colonial Country Club in different groups. Pierceson Coody will tee off at 9:39 a.m. ET in a group with Mac Meissner and David Lipsky, while Parker Coody will start at 9:50 a.m. ET with Chan Kim and David Skinns.

The PGA Tour event features some of the top-ranked golfers in the world, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Kevin Tway will take the inaugural shot of the day on the first tee hole with Rory Sabbatini and Robby Shelton at 8:00 a.m. ET, while Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, and S.H. Kim will tee off on the 10th hole at the same time.

Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley on the first tee hole at 1:45 p.m. ET, while Jordan Spieth will start his game in a group with Chris Kirk and Emiliano Grillo.

It's a regular PGA Tour event with a cutline after 36 holes. The event will conclude with the finale on Sunday, May 26.