Why did Patrick Reed’s lawyer send subpoena to Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods? Beef between golfers explained

Some of the biggest golf names are teeing up at The Dubai Desert Classic, but it seems like Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed have taken up the center-stage. The two golfers are not seeing eye to eye.

Recently, when Reed tried to greet McIlroy, he got ignored, which frustrated the former, resulting in him throwing a tee towards the World No. 1. It's now been reported that Reed is suing McIlroy.

The root of the beef goes back to the creation of the LIV Golf, which was launched last year as a rival league to the currently running PGA Tour. This resulted in a lot of professionals going to the Saudi-backed circuit, thanks to immense financial attraction.

Reed is among several players who have left the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf tour. However, top players like McIlroy and Tiger Woods have stayed loyal to the PGA Tour. This has led to tension between the two groups of golfers, which has been ongoing in recent months.

11 LIV golfers have filed a federal lawsuit against the PGA Tour after getting suspended by the latter from playing in the PGA Tour events.

Reed was not part of the 'Original 11' but is separately suing The Golf Channel and other media groups for defaming him in their coverage of his transition to LIV Golf.

Rory McIlroy revealed on Christmas Eve that he received a subpoena to appear in court to testify for him. This didn't go well with the Scotsman, as he claimed that the news ruined his festival plans.

A subpoena is a legal order requiring a person or organization to produce documents or give evidence in a case, usually in a court of law. Subpoenas can be issued by a court or by a party to a legal action, and failure to comply with a subpoena can result in a contempt of court citation.

"I can’t believe it’s actually turned into a story" - Rory McIlroy on tee throwing incident

Rory McIlroy answered the questions related to subpoena during his press conference on Wednesday

Rory McIlroy was asked about the incident in a press conference before the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. As per him, it was "nothing." According to his side of the story, Reed came up to him to say hello but he was not in the mood for any interaction and that was it.

"I didn’t see a tee. I didn’t feel a tee. Obviously, someone else saw that. But it’s definitely a storm in a teacup. I can’t believe it’s actually turned into a story. Yeah, it’s nothing.".

He also added that he was subpoenaed by Reed's lawyer on Christmas Eve when he was trying to have some family time and it wasn't a good feeling to receive the notice.

"So again, I am living in reality. I don’t know where he’s living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake. I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practice, and I didn’t really feel the need to acknowledge him."

Rory McIlroy said he didn't see a tee coming in his direction but others saw it and if he had done so, he would have expected a lawsuit.

Reed said that he was trying to wish a Happy New Year to Rory and others, since he hadn't seen him in a long time.

"Since my tees are ‘Team Aces LIV’ tees, I flicked him one," he said. "It was kind of a funny shot back. Funny how a small little flick has turned into basically me stabbing him and throwing a tee at him."

