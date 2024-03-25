Why does Peter Malnati use a yellow golf ball? The Valspar Championship winner reveals silly reason

Peter Malnati won the Valspar Championship 2024 on Sunday (March 24). The 36-year-old golfer shot a four-under 67 to take his second PGA Tour win at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor. While the win was impressive, several fans were more intrigued by the golfer’s choice of ball. Interestingly, the golfer used a yellow golf ball.

Malnati, who played the weekend with an ever-present smile, looked comfortable with his golf ball standing out from the rest of the field. Replying to a query on the colorful ball, Malnati, father to two boys, revealed that he uses a yellow ball for his kids. He said that his elder son Hatcher liked the colored ball and thus he uses it.

Peter Malnati was quoted as saying by the PGATOUR:

“Well, I started using it in Minnesota at the 3M (Open) last summer. And the reason I switched to it is because my, at the time, 3-year-old (Hatcher), who is now 4, liked them. And so, he’s kind of over it now, but it still makes me think of him, and that’s worth a smile or two, which is worth a lot out there for me.”

It is pertinent to note that Malnati isn’t the first golfer to win on the PGA Tour using a colored golf ball. Notably, Jerry Pate used orange golf balls in 1980 and won thrice with them. Wayne Levi has also won an event with a yellow ball.

Peter Malnati wins Valspar Championship 2024

Malnati claimed his second PGA Tour title by winning the Valspar Championship on Sunday. Notably, the golfer broke his nine-year-old winless streak by carding a final round of 67 and finishing 12 under par. He ended up two shots clear of runner-up Cameron Young, who remains winless despite finishing runner-up seven times.

For the unversed, Peter Malnati drilled his tee shot at the 17th hole to 6 feet and assumed a one-stroke lead with an easy putt. He registered a final-round 4-under 67, despite being a non-favorite. Notably, the golfer was seen fighting tears after the win.

Speaking to the media, holding his son Hatcher, the 36-year-old said that he had ‘wondered if he was ever going to win again.’

Malnati was seen celebrating with his family at the Copperhead Course. His wife and kids rushed on to the green after his win and he shared hugs and kisses with them. The PGA Tour star also thanked his wife in his post-round interview and said it wouldn’t have been possible without her.