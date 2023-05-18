Why is PGA Championship 2023 Day 1 delayed? All you need to know

The opening round of the PGA Championship is delayed by frost just a few hours ahead of the start of the tournament. The second major of the year was slated to start with the inaugural round on Thursday, May 18, at 7:00 am ET but was postponed as the fairway was covered by a thin layer of frost.

Golfers are being informed to stay off the lawns around freezing as dawn broke on Thursday. The PGA Tour of America announced that the first round of the major tournament has been delayed by one hour and 15 minutes.

Pricing facilities will open at 7:35 am and the first round will start at 8:50 am ET on the first hole and at 8:55 am ET on the tenth hole.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms



The first tee time off No. 1 will be at 8:50 am and the first tee time off No. 10 will be at 8:55 am.



The first round is delayed a total of 1 hour and 50 minutes. PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms



R1, PGA Championship

R1, WM Phoenix Open

R1, The American Express This is the third frost delay to start a round on the PGA TOUR this season:R1, PGA ChampionshipR1, WM Phoenix OpenR1, The American Express twitter.com/pgachampionshi… This is the third frost delay to start a round on the PGA TOUR this season:R1, PGA ChampionshipR1, WM Phoenix OpenR1, The American Express twitter.com/pgachampionshi… Practice facilities will open at 7:35 am (practice putting green opens at 7:45 am).The first tee time off No. 1 will be at 8:50 am and the first tee time off No. 10 will be at 8:55 am.The first round is delayed a total of 1 hour and 50 minutes. twitter.com/pgatourcomms/s… Practice facilities will open at 7:35 am (practice putting green opens at 7:45 am).The first tee time off No. 1 will be at 8:50 am and the first tee time off No. 10 will be at 8:55 am. The first round is delayed a total of 1 hour and 50 minutes. twitter.com/pgatourcomms/s…

According to the weather report, the temperature will remain normal and the weather is expected to get warmer as the day process.

Shaun Micheel will take the first shot of the day at Oak Hills as the game resumes with the first round. He will be joined by Braden Shattuck and Steven Alker while Trey Mullinax will start the game on the tenth hole alongside Josh Speight and Kazuki Higa.

PGA Championship 2023 odds

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are leading the odds tally of the 2023 PGA Championship. The duo finished with a score of +750 to top the odds points followed by Rory McIlroy, who settled with points of +1200.

Last year's winner Justin Thomas has the odds points of +1600 followed by Jordan Spieth with +1800.

Jon Rahm won four tournaments this year and is looking for his fifth victory at the PGA Championship.

Here are the PGA Championship odds:

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Brooks Koepka +1900

Xander Schauffele +2000

Cameron Smith +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Dustin Johnson +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Max Homa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Talor Gooch +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Rose +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Paul Casey +6500

Tyrrell Hatton +6500

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Tommy Fleetwood +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Adam Scott +8000

Webb Simpson +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Tom Hoge +8500

Phil Mickelson +8500

2023 PGA Championship pairings

Here are the 2023 PGA Championship pairings for round 1:

Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker

Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen

Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark

Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee, Ryan Fox

Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

Lee Hodges, Callm Tarren, David Lingmerth

Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus

Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester

Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thirston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth

Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannick Paul

Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang

Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace

Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole

Poll : 0 votes