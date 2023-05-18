Why is PGA Championship 2023 Day 1 delayed? All you need to know

The opening round of the PGA Championship is delayed by frost just a few hours ahead of the start of the tournament. The second major of the year was slated to start with the inaugural round on Thursday, May 18, at 7:00 am ET but was postponed as the fairway was covered by a thin layer of frost.
Golfers are being informed to stay off the lawns around freezing as dawn broke on Thursday. The PGA Tour of America announced that the first round of the major tournament has been delayed by one hour and 15 minutes.
Pricing facilities will open at 7:35 am and the first round will start at 8:50 am ET on the first hole and at 8:55 am ET on the tenth hole.
According to the weather report, the temperature will remain normal and the weather is expected to get warmer as the day process.
Shaun Micheel will take the first shot of the day at Oak Hills as the game resumes with the first round. He will be joined by Braden Shattuck and Steven Alker while Trey Mullinax will start the game on the tenth hole alongside Josh Speight and Kazuki Higa.
PGA Championship 2023 odds
Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are leading the odds tally of the 2023 PGA Championship. The duo finished with a score of +750 to top the odds points followed by Rory McIlroy, who settled with points of +1200.
Last year's winner Justin Thomas has the odds points of +1600 followed by Jordan Spieth with +1800.
Jon Rahm won four tournaments this year and is looking for his fifth victory at the PGA Championship.
Here are the PGA Championship odds:
- Jon Rahm +750
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Justin Thomas +1600
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Brooks Koepka +1900
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Cameron Smith +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Dustin Johnson +2500
- Tony Finau +2500
- Viktor Hovland +2500
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500
- Cameron Young +2500
- Max Homa +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500
- Bryson DeChambeau +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Talor Gooch +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Joaquin Niemann +4000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Justin Rose +6000
- Daniel Berger +6000
- Sahith Theegala +6000
- Paul Casey +6500
- Tyrrell Hatton +6500
- Louis Oosthuizen +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Patrick Reed +6500
- Tommy Fleetwood +6500
- Rickie Fowler +6500
- Abraham Ancer +6500
- Adam Scott +8000
- Webb Simpson +8000
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Mackenzie Hughes +8000
- Mito Pereira +8000
- Tom Hoge +8500
- Phil Mickelson +8500
2023 PGA Championship pairings
Here are the 2023 PGA Championship pairings for round 1:
- Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker
- Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen
- Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark
- Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee, Ryan Fox
- Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler
- Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala
- Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann
- Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington
- Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes
- Lee Hodges, Callm Tarren, David Lingmerth
- Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele
- Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus
- Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester
- Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis
- Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith
- Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim
- Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie
- Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama
- Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau
- Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson
- Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira
- Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch
- Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari
- Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor
- Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa
- Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thirston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo
- Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard
- Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley
- Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
- Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth
- Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith
- Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannick Paul
- Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy
- Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau
- Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino
- Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu
- Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen
- Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang
- Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal
- Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin
- Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer
- Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power
- Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri
- Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith
- Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi
- Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace
- Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole