The PGA Championship 2023 has been delayed due to frost. The event being held at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, will now have a delayed start. The event, set to tee off at 7:00 am, will wait till the frost problem is resolved.

It is pertinent to note that the weather forecast for the 2023 PGA Championship mentioned rainfall. However, the magnitude of the cold at the venue was not accounted for. Many had earlier raised concern over hosting the major at Oak Hill in May due to the same reason.

Now, the opening round of the event is being delayed by frost. According to officials, the players and the fans at the venue are being ordered to stay off the lawns and wait till further notice. The PGA Championship delay is expected to affect the game as players wait in their pavilions. The officials have updated that additional information regarding the resumption of play will be done by 7:30 am EDT.

PGA Championship @PGAChampionship At this time all facilities are closed at Oak Hill Country Club due to a frost delay. Additional information will be provided by 7am EDT. UPDATE: All facilities remain closed at Oak Hill Country Club due to a frost delay. Additional information will be provided approximately at 7:30 am EDT.

PGA Championship 2023 delayed due to frost

The PGA Championship delay is caused by the cold weather. Temperatures at the major venue were reportedly freezing as dawn broke. However, it is noteworthy that the PGA Championship delay won’t be for long. The PGA of America has said the first tee time would be 1 hour, 15 minutes after the practice facilities are open for players. The weather is expected to get warmer as the day progresses.

The PGA Championship officials also expect the weather to improve each day for the rest of the weekend. As decided earlier, Shaun Micheel will hit the opening tee shot, an honor afforded the oldest former champion in the field. The 2003 PGA Championship winner will tee off with Braden Shattuck and Steven Alker as play resumes.

