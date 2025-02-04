Why is Phil Mickelson missing LIV Golf season opener in Riyadh? Real reason explored

Phil Mickelson was all set to start his season with LIV Golf Riyadh but withdrew from the event after sustaining a shoulder injury while working out. He took to social media to express his disappointment and hoped to return to action soon.

Mickelson is one of the greatest golfers of modern times, with 45 PGA Tour wins, including six majors. However, he is seeking his first win in more than three years.

On Monday, February 3, Phil Mickelson took to X to announce his withdrawal. He also announced youngster Ollie Schniederjans as his replacement.

"While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week," he wrote on X. "I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide. Ollie Schniederjans will tee it up for me this week and I will be pulling for my teammates from home."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Schniederjans is fresh off a win at the International Series India, where he triumphed over heavyweights like Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann to claim his maiden Asian Tour event victory.

The 54-year-old veteran hasn't had any significant performances on the Saudi-backed circuit. In the past three seasons, he has only managed two top-10 finishes. His T6 finish at LIV Golf Jeddah was his best result in LIV so far.

Last year, Phil Mickelson even hinted that he might retire soon. He also said that he would step aside if he felt he wasn't performing and was hampering his team's success.

"I see glimpses and my teammates see glimpses of me being where I expect to be able to compete at this level, but I’m also realistic with myself, and if I’m not able to, I’ll step aside and let somebody come on in and take the HyFlyers to new levels," he said as per Golf.com

Fans will hope this is just a minor setback for the six-time major champion and that he will return to his best soon, giving them more moments to celebrate.

What does HyFlyers GC's composition look like after Phil Mickelson's WD? Team explored

The HyFlyers GC will now have a slightly different composition, with Ollie Schniederjans replacing Phil Mickelson for the LIV Golf season opener in Jeddah. The team now features Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Andy Ogletree alongside Schniederjans.

Speaking of their past record, only Steele has claimed success on LIV Golf. Last year, he won LIV Golf Adelaide and helped the HyFlyers earn their first-ever podium finish. This was their best result on the Saudi-backed circuit, and they haven’t made another top-five finish so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback