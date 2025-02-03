Who is Ollie Schniederjans? Everything we know about who beat Bryson DeChambeau at International Series India

Ollie Schniederjans won the 2025 International Series India event at the prestigious DLF Golf and Country Club. The former World No. 1 amateur golfer defeated Bryson DeChambeau to take home a whopping $360,000 along with the victory.

The Korn Ferry Tour winner totaled 10 under par over four days to beat the LIV Golf star by a whopping four strokes. Schniederjans is a former collegiate golfer who won the NCAA All-American honor three times while at Georgia Tech University.

The 31-year-old joined the PGA Tour's Korn Ferry Tour in 2015 and went on to play 85 tournaments. Schniederjans made the cut in 46 events and recorded 14 finishes inside the top 10 along with six top-five finishes. The former Division 1 golfer won his lone title at the 2016 Air Capital Classic.

Schniederjans defeated Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun in a playoff to win his maiden title on the Korn Ferry Tour. The American golfer was a part of the Palmer Cup team in 2014 and 2015.

He earned his PGA Tour card for 2017 through a win at the Air Capital Classic. Schniederjans' best finish on the world's biggest stage for men's professional golf was second at the 2017 Wyndham Championship.

However, after a couple of seasons on the PGA Tour, he suffered chronic injuries. The former amateur star underwent double hip replacement surgery in 2022 and returned to competitive play next year.

Following a top-five finish at the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions event, Schniederjans earned a full card for the 2025 Asian Tour and also gained status as a reserve player for LIV Golf's upcoming season.

Last week's International Series India event was the former Junior Ryder Cup winner's debut on the Asian Tour which resulted in a victory against LIV Golf's Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau and other big names in the league like Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer.

During a post-tournament press conference in New Delhi last week, DeChambeau revealed that this wasn't the first time he was beaten by his fellow competitor. He said that Schniederjans used to beat him several times while playing on the NCAA Division 1 circuit in college.

Ollie Schniederjans' 2025 International Series India Scores

Here's a look at the 2025 International Series India winner's scorecards for the Asian Tour-sanctioned event (via Asian Tour):

