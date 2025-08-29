Why was play suspended during Round 2 of the FM Championship 2025? Reason explored

The FM Championship 2025 is currently underway at TPC Boston, located in Norton, a suburb southwest of Boston. The course has been heavily promoted for this tournament, but it seems that the weather is not going to be all good on the second day. This is why the LPGA Tour has informed fans that the FM Championship's Round 2 game has been suspended.

The LPGA Tour Media's official X page discussed the weather conditions in Boston, revealing that the weather in that region after 10:35 a.m. is going to be dangerous. To avoid any risk, the tour has opted to postpone the second round and possibly reschedule it to Saturday (August 30). The X post dropped by LPGA Media read:

"Second round play at the FM Championship was suspended due to dangerous weather conditions at 10:35 a.m."

Talking about the tournament so far, the TPC Boston has proven to be a difficult layout for the 144 golfers competing in this year's FM Championship. The course, designed by Arnold Palmer in 2002 and modified in 2007 by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, contains a lot of natural terrain, as well as huge woodlands and water bodies, making it a little tough for golfers.

Some golfers have already completed some of the holes in their second rounds, putting the leaderboard in a tricky situation. As of this writing, Miranda Wang is leading the 2025 FM Championship with a total score of 9 under par, having attempted 7 holes in her second round.

Wang is two strokes ahead of second place, which is currently tied between four golfers. Two of them are Kim Sei-young and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who have yet to begin their second round, and the other two are Atthaya Thitikul and Hannah Green, who have completed holes 4 and 3 of their second rounds, respectively.

