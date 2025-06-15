Why was play suspended during Round 4 of the 2025 US Open?

Round 4 of the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club was temporarily halted on Sunday (June 15) due to dangerous weather conditions. Play was officially suspended at 4:01 p.m. ET after a heavy downpour made the course unplayable.
At the time of suspension, the final pairing of Adam Scott and Sam Burns had reached the tee of the par-3 eighth hole, which, at 301 yards, is the longest par 3 in US Open history. The USGA cited “dangerous weather in the area” as the reason for the stoppage.
Oakmont had already seen a lot of rain during the week, including nearly an inch on Friday night (June 13). The course was already wet, and Sunday’s heavy rain made it worse, with water collecting on the fairways and greens. Some areas even had water running down the slopes.
You can take a look at the official tweet from the US Open about play being suspended below:
Storms were expected in the afternoon, along with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph. The final group had teed off at 2:15 p.m. ET, giving them enough time to finish the round unless there was a long delay. Sunset in Oakmont is set for 8:52 p.m.
US Open scorecard amid Round 4 weather delay
Sam Burns was leading the US Open at 2-under when the final round was paused due to poor weather. He was 2-over for the day with no birdies through seven holes and still had 11 holes left to play as he chased his first major title.
Adam Scott was one shot behind at 1-under. Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland were tied for third, three shots back. Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, was 1-over through 11 holes and seven shots off the lead.
Players remained on the course during the suspension, indicating that officials didn’t expect a long delay. Conditions had become much tougher, with no player from the final 17 groups posting a round under par before play was halted. Earlier in the day, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm both shot 67, and Xander Schauffele posted a 69 before the wind picked up.
Here’s the US Open leaderboard during the break:
- 1. Sam Burns
- 2. Adam Scott
- T3. Tyrrell Hatton
- T3. Viktor Hovland
- T5. Carlos Ortiz
- T5. J.J. Spaun
- 7. Robert MacIntyre
- T8. Jon Rahm
- T8. Emiliano Grillo
- T8. Cameron Young
- T11. Nick Taylor
- T11. Scottie Scheffler
- T11. Thriston Lawrence
- T14. Xander Schauffele
- T14. Brooks Koepka
- T14. Chris Kirk
- T14. Ben Griffin
- T14. Russell Henley
- T14. Max Greyserman
- T14. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T14. Chris Gotterup
- T14. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- T23. Rory McIlroy
- T23. Ryan Fox
- T23. Sam Stevens
- T23. Victor Perez
- T27. Collin Morikawa
- T27. Patrick Reed
- T27. Jordan Spieth
- T27. Thomas Detry
- T27. Jason Day
- T32. Tom Kim
- T32. Aaron Rai
- T32. J.T. Poston
- T32. Keegan Bradley
- T32. Matt Wallace
- T37. Maverick McNealy
- T37. Marc Leishman
- T39. Taylor Pendrith
- T39. Tony Finau
- T39. Matt Fitzpatrick
- T42. Hideki Matsuyama
- T42. Andrew Novak
- T42. Si Woo Kim
- T42. Trevor Cone
- T46. Niklas Norgaard
- T46. Daniel Berger
- T46. Rasmus Højgaard
- T46. Jhonattan Vegas
- T50. Ryan McCormick
- T50. Michael Kim
- T50. Adam Schenk
- T50. Mackenzie Hughes
- T50. Ryan Gerard
- T55. Justin Hastings (a)
- T55. Laurie Canter
- T57. Sungjae Im
- T57. Denny McCarthy
- T59. Harris English
- T59. Brian Harman
- T61. Jordan Smith
- T61. Johnny Keefer
- T61. James Nicholas
- T64. Cam Davis
- T64. Matthieu Pavon
- 66. Philip Barbaree, Jr.