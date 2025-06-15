Why was play suspended during Round 4 of the 2025 US Open?

Round 4 of the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club was temporarily halted on Sunday (June 15) due to dangerous weather conditions. Play was officially suspended at 4:01 p.m. ET after a heavy downpour made the course unplayable.

At the time of suspension, the final pairing of Adam Scott and Sam Burns had reached the tee of the par-3 eighth hole, which, at 301 yards, is the longest par 3 in US Open history. The USGA cited “dangerous weather in the area” as the reason for the stoppage.

Oakmont had already seen a lot of rain during the week, including nearly an inch on Friday night (June 13). The course was already wet, and Sunday’s heavy rain made it worse, with water collecting on the fairways and greens. Some areas even had water running down the slopes.

Trending

You can take a look at the official tweet from the US Open about play being suspended below:

Expand Tweet

Storms were expected in the afternoon, along with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph. The final group had teed off at 2:15 p.m. ET, giving them enough time to finish the round unless there was a long delay. Sunset in Oakmont is set for 8:52 p.m.

US Open scorecard amid Round 4 weather delay

Sam Burns was leading the US Open at 2-under when the final round was paused due to poor weather. He was 2-over for the day with no birdies through seven holes and still had 11 holes left to play as he chased his first major title.

Adam Scott was one shot behind at 1-under. Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland were tied for third, three shots back. Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, was 1-over through 11 holes and seven shots off the lead.

Players remained on the course during the suspension, indicating that officials didn’t expect a long delay. Conditions had become much tougher, with no player from the final 17 groups posting a round under par before play was halted. Earlier in the day, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm both shot 67, and Xander Schauffele posted a 69 before the wind picked up.

Here’s the US Open leaderboard during the break:

1. Sam Burns

Sam Burns 2. Adam Scott

Adam Scott T3. Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton T3. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland T5. Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz T5. J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun 7. Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre T8. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm T8. Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo T8. Cameron Young

Cameron Young T11. Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor T11. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler T11. Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence T14. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele T14. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka T14. Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk T14. Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin T14. Russell Henley

Russell Henley T14. Max Greyserman

Max Greyserman T14. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Christiaan Bezuidenhout T14. Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup T14. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen T23. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy T23. Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox T23. Sam Stevens

Sam Stevens T23. Victor Perez

Victor Perez T27. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa T27. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed T27. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth T27. Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry T27. Jason Day

Jason Day T32. Tom Kim

Tom Kim T32. Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai T32. J.T. Poston

J.T. Poston T32. Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley T32. Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace T37. Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy T37. Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman T39. Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith T39. Tony Finau

Tony Finau T39. Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick T42. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama T42. Andrew Novak

Andrew Novak T42. Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim T42. Trevor Cone

Trevor Cone T46. Niklas Norgaard

Niklas Norgaard T46. Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger T46. Rasmus Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard T46. Jhonattan Vegas

Jhonattan Vegas T50. Ryan McCormick

Ryan McCormick T50. Michael Kim

Michael Kim T50. Adam Schenk

Adam Schenk T50. Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes T50. Ryan Gerard

Ryan Gerard T55. Justin Hastings (a)

Justin Hastings (a) T55. Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter T57. Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im T57. Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy T59. Harris English

Harris English T59. Brian Harman

Brian Harman T61. Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith T61. Johnny Keefer

Johnny Keefer T61. James Nicholas

James Nicholas T64. Cam Davis

Cam Davis T64. Matthieu Pavon

Matthieu Pavon 66. Philip Barbaree, Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More