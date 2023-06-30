Why did Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen buy drinks for fans at the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Real reason explored

Rickie Fowler helped Joel Dahmen fulfill the promise he had made earlier this month to buy drinks for everyone in Detroit during the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Earlier this year, the Seattle Seahawks entered the playoffs when the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers in the final week of the NFL season. Out of excitement, Dahmen promised he would buy beers for everyone at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

He tweeted:

"Holy Cow! I can’t believe the Lions are sending MY Seahawks to the playoffs. Beers for everyone in Detroit this summer."

Joel Dahmen @Joel_Dahmen Holy cow! I can’t believe the Lions are sending MY Seahawks to the playoffs. Beers for everyone in Detroit this summer. Holy cow! I can’t believe the Lions are sending MY Seahawks to the playoffs. Beers for everyone in Detroit this summer.

Several months had passed since then, and not many remembered the promise—not even Dahmen himself. However, Rocket Mortgage Classic's Twitter admin didn't miss the chance to remind Dahmen about it.

"Our Detroit fans haven’t forgotten," the admin wrote.

Had Dahmen bought all the drinks by himself, it could have proven costly to him. However, he had another idea that he executed with the help of Fowler.

The World No. 35 golfer is an investor in Long Drink, a Finnish alcoholic beverage. Dahmen decided to bring Long Drink into the plans. He decided to buy 10 beers for every birdie he hit. Fowler also joined him in this challenge.

While Dahmen made three birdies, Fowler went on to make eight birdies. In this way, Dahmen was able to offer 110 free drinks at J’s Penalty Box, located near Detroit Golf Club. He said after his round that he didn't think much of it.

He was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"Didn’t think much of it, They (RMC) remembered."

When will Joel Dahmen and Rickie Fowler resume playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 on Friday?

Rickie Fowler during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round One

The first day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 finished with Taylor Moore and Peter Kuest tying up at the top of the leaderboard after shooting 8-under 64 on Thursday.

Kuest, who is currently ranked 789th in OWGR, was the highlight of Day 1 at the Detroit Golf Club with nine birdies and just one bogey in the first round. On the front nine, he was able to make six birdies.

As for Rickie Fowler, he was tied for 14th with 10 other golfers after shooting 5-under 67 on Thursday. Starting on the back nine, he went for birdie after birdie after making a bogey on the second hole of the day. Just when he was looking to go 7-under, he went on to make back-to-back bogeys in the final two holes.

Dahmen didn't have a great outing on Thursday, as he finished at T151 after carding a 4-ver 76. He made just three birdies but also dug in seven bogeys.

Joel Dahmen and Rickie Fowler will tee off from this first hole at 1:05 pm EST on Friday, alongside Tony Finau. Finau is also very low on the leaderboard after shooting an even-par 72 in the first round.

While Fowler will look to narrow down the lead, Dahmen and Finau will have to work harder in the second round to at least make it to the weekend.

Poll : 0 votes