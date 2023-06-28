“Our Detroit fans haven’t forgotten” – Rocket Mortgage Classic Twitter admin digs up Joel Dahmen’s old tweet offering free beers ahead of the event

Rocket Mortgage Classic's Twitter admin dug up an old tweet made by Joel Dahmen to remind him of the free beer promise.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 is about to begin on Thursday, June 29, at Detroit Golf Club. Dahmen is also in the field this week for the event.

A few weeks ago, the Seattle Seahawks made it into the playoffs of the 2022 NFL season after the Lions beat the Packers in the finale. Earlier, they had beaten the Los Angeles Rams in the 18th week to strengthen their chances for the playoffs, and all they needed was a tie or a Lions win in their match against the Packers.

Dahmen, a Seahawks fan, was ecstatic about the result and posted that beers were on him for the upcoming PGA Tour event at Detroit Golf Club.

He tweeted:

"Holy cow! I can't believe the Lions are sending MY Seahawks to the playoffs. Beers for everyone in Detroit this summer."

Robert Mortgage Classic's Twitter admin didn't miss the opportunity to remind Dahmen of the promise he had made. The admin tweeted:

"Our Detroit fans haven't forgotten."

Dahmen, who is a good sport, responded:

"How much are beers at the course this week."

Fans who are planning to watch some golf this week at Detroit Golf Club can expect a free beer.

As for the Seahawks, they ended up in second place in the division and were beaten by the Packers in the NFL divisional round.

When will Joel Dahmen tee off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023?

Joel Dahmen failed to make a cut at the past three events, including the 123rd US Open Championship

The first round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic will take place on Thursday, June 29, at Detroit Golf Club. 156 players will be competing for a purse of $8.8 million and 500 FedEx points. The winner will take home a share of $1.584 million.

Joel Dahmen is grouped with Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds. The trio will tee off from hole 1 at 7:40 am on Thursday, June 29. While Finau and Fowler are in relatively better form, Dahmen has failed to make the cut at the past three events.

Here are the tee time details of all the players for round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023:

Hole I

6:45 am: Martin Trainer, James Hahn, Doug Ghim

6:56 am: Alex Noren, Sam Ryder, Paul Haley II

7:07 am: Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman

7:18 am: J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

7:29 am: Chad Ramey, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker

7:40 am: Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Lanto Griffin

7:51 am: Luke List, Richy Werenski, Adam Long

8:02 am: C.T. Pan, Chad Collins, Callum Tarren

8:13 am: Scott Piercy, Sean O'Hair, Taylor Pendrith

8:24 am: Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu

8:35 am: Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou

8:46 am: Carl Yuan, Peter Kuest, Aldrich Potgieter

8:57 am: Trevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Spencer

12:10 pm: Vince Whaley, Carson Young, Max McGreevy

12:21 pm: Ben Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak

12:32 pm: Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman

12:43 pm: Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin

12:54 pm: Taylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman

1:05 pm: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

1:16 pm: Tom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, Zach Johnson

1:27 pm: Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Peter Malnati

1:38 pm: Mark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, Ben Taylor

1:49 pm: Chesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

2 pm: Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Thomas Detry

2:11 pm: Matti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, Gordon Sargent (a)

2:22 pm: Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, Kyle Martin

Hole 10

6:45 am: Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers

6:56 am: Brian Stuard, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

7:07 am: Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall

7:18 am: Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson

7:29 am: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

7:40 am: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

7:51 am: Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover

8:02 am: Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman

8:13 am: Danny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg

8:24 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson

8:35 am: Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander

8:46 am: Trevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett

8:57 am: Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman

12:10 pm: Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu

12:21 pm: Harry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott

12:32 pm: Satoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda

12:43 pm: Martin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings

12:54 pm: Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd

1:05 pm: Adam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt

1:16 pm: Cody Gribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

1:27 pm: Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg

1:38 pm: Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander

1:49 pm: Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim

2 pm: Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue

2:11 pm: Scott Harrington, Augusto Núñez, Brett Stegmaier

2:22 pm: Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson

