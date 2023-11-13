Why did Rory McIlroy call Patrick Cantlay a ‘d***’? Rivalry between the two golfers explored

Rory McIlroy recently opened up about his heated argument with Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava at this year's Ryder Cup.

In a recent interview with the Irish Independent, McIlroy shared details of the incident and spoke about American golfer, Cantlay.

The Northern Irish golfer said that his relationship with Cantlay is average and they don't have much in common. He also mentioned that LaCava was amazing when he used to work with Tiger Woods. However, he mentioned that LaCava has changed after joining Cantlay.

Speaking about Cantlay's caddie, Rory McIlroy said:

"And they’re trying to defuse the situation, but I start having a go at them. Joe LaCava used to be a nice guy when he was caddying for Tiger, and now he’s caddying for that d*** he’s turned into a … I still wasn’t in a great headspace.”

McIlroy is still not over with Patrick Cantlay and his caddie, which is very much evident in the words he used while talking about the golfer in his interview.

What happened at the 2023 Ryder Cup between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay's caddie?

During the second day of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Patrick Cantlya teamed up with Wyndham Clark to take on Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in a four-ball match.

As the American team was close to their victory, Cantlay's caddie celebrated it by widely waving his cap. However, he was standing in a line of sight of McIlroy, who was to play a few shots.

Things heated up as the Northern Irish golfer's caddie said something to LaCava and soon they had an argument.

After the completion of the match, where McIlroy lost, the four-time Major winner moved out of the course in frustration. While he was in the parking lot, he saw Justin Thomas' caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay and he shouted at him.

According to NBC, Rory McIlroy cleared the air ahead of the Sunday singles and shook hands.

In his interview with the Irish Independent, McIlroy also opened up about his argument with Joe Mackay.

"I texted Bones this morning, "Mcllroy said. "He was just the first American I saw after I got off the locker room, so he was the one who took the brunt of it and he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"I texted Bones this morning and apologize for that. I was hot coming out of that [his argument with Joe LaCava] yesterday, I was pretty angry, I didn't agree with what happened on 18th but... you have to have thick skin. It's just the way it is," he added.

It is important to note that Patrick Cantlay did not wear a hat during his matches at the Ryder Cup as he was against the tournament's no-prize money policy.