Why was round 2 of the 2025 Chevron Championship suspended? All you need to know

The second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship was suspended at 8:04 PM on Friday, April 25, because of darkness. Around ten players are yet complete the first round.

The second round of the first women's major of the season will resume at 7:00 AM CT on Saturday, April 26. The third round, scheduled to begin around 8:45 a.m. CT, will follow the end of the second round.

The penultimate round will begin with a split tee start, meaning players will tee off from both the first hole and the 10th hole in threesomes.

China's Yan Liu had an underwhelming second round, but is still at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 7-under. After scoring 7-under 65 in the first round, she scored an even par 72 in the second round. She scored a birdie and an eagle against three bogeys.

Talking about her round, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, I think today the hole location is pretty tough, so I had really good iron but doesn't close to the hole. So today was -- well, I stay my patient. I know it's front nine a little up and down. I got albatross 8th hole and I think it's really good. After that hole I feel I very excited so I make a bogey again on 9.

9 I had really, really good driver and really, really good iron but just made a three-putt. I think too excited because I got albatross."

Yin has a one-shot lead over Lindy Duncan, Sarah Schmelzel, Mao Saigo, and Hyo Joo Kim. Meanwhile, after a disappointing round of 77, Nelly Korda has recovered and has a 4-under 68 score. She is tied for 46th and will likely make the cut.

Lexi Thompson is tied for 11th with 4-under, while Charley Hull is tied for 93rd with 4-over. Lydia Ko is tied for 46th with 1-over. The top 65 players and ties will make the cut at the first major of the year, with around 10 players yet to complete their round. The projected cutline at the Chevron Championship is 1-over.

A look at the 2025 Chevron Championship's provisional leaderboard after the second round

Here's a look at the top players on the leaderboard of the 2025 Chevron Championship after the second round:

1 - Yan Liu (-7)

T2 - Lindy Duncan (-6)

T2 - Sarah Schmelzel (-6)

T2 - Mao Saigo (-6)

T2 - Hyo Joo Kim (-6)

T6 - Angel Yin (-5)

T6 - Manon De Roey (-5)

T6 - Hye-Jin Choi (-5)

T6 - Haeran Ryu (-5)

T6 - Weiwei Zhang (-5) (Round Incomplete)

T11 - Lexi Thompson (-4)

T11 - Elizabeth Szokol (-4)

T11 - Minjee Lee (-4)

T11 - Ruoning Yin (-4)

T11 - Somi Lee (-4)

T11 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-4)

T11 - Carlota Ciganda (-4)

T18 - Chanette Wannasern (-3)

T18 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3)

T18 - Auston Kim (-3)

T18 - Miranda Wang (-3)

T18 - Pajaree Annaurkarn (-3)

T18 - Georgia Hall (-3)

T18 - In Gee Chun (-3)

