Why was round 4 of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic delayed?

The Myrtle Beach Classic has taken a significant turn. The tournament is taking place at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and the weather has not been great there. The fourth round of the tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 12:01 p.m., may see additional delays.

Ad

The PGA Tour Communications has informed fans on their X (formerly Twitter) account that the thunderstorms in the area have not stopped. Because of this, the fourth round will start 45 minutes later than planned. Here is what their X post said:

"Due to thunderstorms in the area, the start of the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic is delayed by 45 minutes."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The PGA Rules Committee was already aware of the impending massive overnight thunderstorm, which is why tee times were not scheduled for early morning. However, based on current updates, it appears that the thunderstorm has exceeded its projected time limits, causing additional delays in the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Talking about the leaderboard, Carson Young is currently leading with a total score of 13 under par. Interestingly, the leaderboard is very tight, with Harry Higgs in second place with a score of 12 shots under par. In addition, Mackenzie Hughes is currently holding the third place, with 11 shots under par.

Ad

This means that the final round will have a significant impact on the leaderboard, and the thunderstorm will make things difficult for the golfers. The Myrtle Beach Classic has a purse value of $4 million, with the winner receiving $720,000.

What are the tee groups for round 4 of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic?

After two rounds, the cut for this year’s Myrtle Beach Classic was set at 2 under par. The tournament initially had a field of 132 players, but half of them missed the weekend owing to this cut.

Ad

Some big names like Kevin Kisner, Davis Riley, and Peter Malnati were not able to make the cut. Approximately 69 players made the cut, and talking about their final round, here are their tee groups:

Hole 1

• Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup

• Taylor Dickson, Rico Hoey, Doug Ghim

• Niklas Norgaard, Hayden Buckley, Emiliano Grillo

• William Mouw, Trace Crowe, Sam Ryder

• Taylor Moore, Harry Hall, Quade Cummins

• Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Mark Hubbard

Ad

• Matti Schmid, Sami Valimaki, Thorbjorn Olesen

• Steven Fisk, Joseph Bramlett, Antoine Rozner

• Chesson Hadley, Ben Silverman, Will Chandler

• Norman Xiong, Danny Walker, Alex Smalley

• Victor Perez, Ryan Fox, Davis Shore

• Carson Young, Harry Higgs, Mackenzie Hughes

Hole 10

• Nathan Franks (A), Nick Watney, Cristobal Del Solar

• Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Brice Garnett

• Trent Phillips, Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos

• Austin Duncan, Ricky Castillo, Dylan Wu

• Ben Kohles, Tom Kim, Jackson Byrd (A)

• Kevin Roy, Blades Brown, Tim Widing

Ad

• Jesper Svensson, Adam Svesson, Matteo Manassero

• Theo Humphrey, Max McGreevy, Hayden Springer

• Takumi Kanaya, Bill Haas, Anders Albertson

• Francesco Molinari, George Dungmanee, Luke List

• Andrew Putnam, Alejandro Tosti, Michael Feuerstein

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More