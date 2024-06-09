Why are Scottie Scheffler and other golf players wearing yellow at the 2024 Memorial final round?

During the final round at the Memorial Tournament, there will be an influx of yellow from Scottie Scheffler and others. Viewers at home may have already noticed the splashes of color on earlier tee times. It came relatively out of nowhere, as the color was not featured prominently during the first three rounds.

During the fourth round, many golfers and other people on the course will at least put on a yellow ribbon. This is their way of contributing to the PGA Tour and Children's Miracle Network's campaign to raise over $100 million for their network of hospitals. The ultimate goal is to fund pediatric care for children for five years.

This was inspired by Jack Nicklaus, the host of the tournament. He often wore yellow during the final round of his tournaments, most notably doing so in his victory at the 1986 Masters Tournament. The color yellow was reportedly chosen in honor of Craig Smith, the son of someone close to Nicklaus who died of bone cancer at just 13 years of age.

There are three primary ways to get involved with this:

Wear something yellow during the fourth round.

Buy special AHEAD brand or Nicklaus merchandise at the tournament.

Donate at the gift shop or at concession stands.

Rickie Fowler was chosen as the Play Yellow ambassador. Via Dispatch, he said:

"I'm officially excited to be a part of the family. Something I've always enjoyed is being able to help you guys out with all the causes that you're involved with, with Children's Miracle Network, and being able to give back to kids and the youth."

Rickie Fowler at the 2024 Memorial Tournament with a yellow ribbon

Rickie Fowler often wears bright colors on the golf course, but it is usually a bright orange.

All eyes on Scottie Scheffler at Memorial Tournament

For many reasons, Scottie Scheffler is the player to watch at the Memorial Tournament. Firstly, he's wearing some yellow to support Jack Nicklaus' cause and to try and help raise money for CMN.

Secondly, he's the world's number-one golfer and is in extremely good form this year. He's the favorite to win nearly every single time he steps foot on the golf course, and that was the case at the Memorial Tournament.

Finally, he's currently leading the pack. He's three strokes up on Adam Hadwin as the two have just begun their final round. All eyes will be on Scheffler to see if he can hold off the pack and earn his fifth win of 2024.

It helps then that he has decided to don some yellow in support of Jack Nicklaus. Scheffler said it would be a tremendous honor to win the Memorial and therefore meet with Nicklaus, and if he does, it will involve a lot of yellow.

