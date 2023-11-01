Why did Tiger Woods arrive in Cabo ahead of the 2023 WWT Championship? All you need to know

On Tuesday, October 31, Tiger Woods was spotted at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, ahead of the 2023 WWT Championship. Opened in 2014, El Cardonal at Diamante was the first golf course designed by Woods.

This year's WWT Championship will be the first-ever PGA Tour event played on this golf course. Earlier this year, the PGA Tour signed a five-year deal with Diamante to host the event. The tournament was previously held at El Camaleon Golf Club near Cancun, which now hosts LIV Golf's Mayakoba event.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour, Woods was seen moving around Diamante on a golf cart and having a conversation with officials.

El Cardonal got its name from the cardon, a large desert tree that is abundant in the Baja California region. The par-72, 7,452-yard golf course will host 132 players starting on Thursday, November 2, competing for a purse of $8.2 million.

In addition to El Cardonal, Tiger Woods has also designed a short course at Diamante called The Oasis, which opened in December 2016, while the third layout, The Legacy, is currently in progress.

Who is playing at the 2023 WWT Championship? Field explored

The WWT Championship is the fifth event in the FedEx Fall series. It will be a 132-player field featuring some of the big names on the PGA Tour.

Here's the complete field for the 2023 WWT Championship:

Ludvig Åberg

Tyson Alexander

Ryan Armour

Isidro Benitez

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Michael Block

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Billy Davis

Thomas Detry

Roberto Díaz

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Hunter Epson

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Kensei Hirata

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Ryo Ishikawa

Jose Cristobal Islas

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Jeffrey Kang

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Peter Knade

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Chris Naegel

Henrik Norlander

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Preston Summerhays

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Sebastián Vázquez

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan