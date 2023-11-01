Why did Tiger Woods arrive in Cabo ahead of the 2023 WWT Championship? All you need to know

On Tuesday, October 31, Tiger Woods was spotted at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, ahead of the 2023 WWT Championship. Opened in 2014, El Cardonal at Diamante was the first golf course designed by Woods.
This year's WWT Championship will be the first-ever PGA Tour event played on this golf course. Earlier this year, the PGA Tour signed a five-year deal with Diamante to host the event. The tournament was previously held at El Camaleon Golf Club near Cancun, which now hosts LIV Golf's Mayakoba event.
In a video shared by the PGA Tour, Woods was seen moving around Diamante on a golf cart and having a conversation with officials.
El Cardonal got its name from the cardon, a large desert tree that is abundant in the Baja California region. The par-72, 7,452-yard golf course will host 132 players starting on Thursday, November 2, competing for a purse of $8.2 million.
In addition to El Cardonal, Tiger Woods has also designed a short course at Diamante called The Oasis, which opened in December 2016, while the third layout, The Legacy, is currently in progress.
Who is playing at the 2023 WWT Championship? Field explored
The WWT Championship is the fifth event in the FedEx Fall series. It will be a 132-player field featuring some of the big names on the PGA Tour.
Here's the complete field for the 2023 WWT Championship:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Ryan Armour
- Isidro Benitez
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Billy Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Roberto Díaz
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Hunter Epson
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Kensei Hirata
- Charley Hoffman
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Jose Cristobal Islas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Jeffrey Kang
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Peter Knade
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Chris Naegel
- Henrik Norlander
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Preston Summerhays
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan