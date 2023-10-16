Why is Tom Kim not called by his real name? Real reason explored

Tom Kim, who defended his 2022 Shriners Children's Open title this Sunday, has once disclosed the true reason for him not being addressed by his real name i.e.; Kim Joo-hyung.

In his 2022 Wyndham Championship post-round press conference, the three-time PGA Tour victor revealed that he came up with the moniker when he was 4 or 5 years old.

This was because of his love of the television series Thomas the Tank Engine. The said show is based on the well-known British children's book of the same name.

Expressing everything in detail about his love for the name "Tom", the South Korean Professional golfer stated:

“I loved the show as a kid…apparently I really loved the train. I was like, you know what, I’m going to name myself Thomas. I haven’t told anyone this, but I’ve actually had a few more names that I could have named myself and I’m glad I didn’t, but I went with Thomas. And as years went on, people started calling me Tom, it was shorter, so I kind of went with Tom after that."

Tom Kim's name gets included in the youngest players' list to win three PGA Tour titles

Tom Kim joined the list of the youngest players to win three PGA Tour titles by winning his third Tour championship on Sunday, his third on the PGA Tour. Kim defeated Adam Hadwin by one stroke on Sunday at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

At the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Tom Kim won his maiden PGA TOUR championship, becoming the only golfer in history (since 1983) to win a tournament after carding a quadruple bogey on the first hole.

He won the 2022 tournament at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, by five strokes after shooting a Sunday 61 that included a front-nine 27.

Furthermore, with his recent victory at TPC Summerlin, Tom Kim became the second-youngest golfer on the PGA Tour to successfully defend a championship.

Speaking about his third PGA Tour victory, Kim said:

“It's very sweet. I feel like the first two wins came at me really quick. It took a lot longer than my first two wins to get my third one. But it's very sweet.

Kim even thanked his team for helping him to get his third win:

This is really for the team. I've worked really hard personally, but without their help, I would not even be close to getting my third win.”

Tom Kim, who was born in South Korea and spent most of his childhood in Australia, climbs to No. 11 in the world rankings thanks to his dazzling victory.