Why did the Trump Organization offload $10,000,000 Bronx golf course to a casino company? Real reason explored

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has agreed to lease a city-owned golf club in the Bronx to Bally's casino corporation. The Trump Organization fought a protracted battle with the city to get the lease.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio declared that he would cancel the contract with the Trump Organization. However, the state court rejected the argument in 2022, and Trump was permitted to run the golf course until the lease's expiration in 2035. But as of Friday morning, the city comptroller's website indicated that Trump's lease will expire on September 21.

The Trump Organization freely chose to provide the Bally's Company the operating rights. Trump has yet to specify the precise rationale behind the sudden change in his position, though. The comptroller and the city's part department approved the arrangement.

The golf course will now be fully operated, managed, and maintained by the Bally's company.

Although the precise sum of the new agreement is unknown, the Bally's company is reportedly proposing a $2.5 billion casino project.

The New York Post claims that Trump acquired ownership of the property through a sweetheart deal with Mike Bloomberg in 2013. Trump reportedly paid the city $5 million in the last eight years and spent $10 million to create a clubhouse in 2019.

The city reportedly spent $127 million to build the golf course. In the first four years of his contract, Trump made no payments to the city; however, after that, he was compelled to pay seven percent of gross profit yearly.

Due to the golf course's annual profit of between $2.5 million and $5 million, it had been paying $300,000 per year.

Golf Courses owned by the Trump Organization

Golf and Donald Trump have a long history together. He began the construction of golf courses in 1999. He owned 17 golf courses worldwide.

Here are the golf courses owned by Donald Trump:

United States

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey – purchased in 2002.

Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte, North Carolina – designed by Greg Norman, located on Lake Norman, purchased in 2012

Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck, New Jersey – purchased in 2008

Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley, New York – purchased in 2010

Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, Florida – purchased in December 2012.

Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

Trump National Doral Golf Club, Florida

Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Florida

Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia (located in Pine Hill, New Jersey)

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club, Westchester, New York

Outside of the U.S.

Trump International Golf Links, Scotland

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Ireland

Trump Turnberry, Scotland