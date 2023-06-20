Why is Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend trending on social media? Everything you need to know about Julia Kemmling

Wyndham Clark's long-term girlfriend is trending on social media after she and the golfer were spotted kissing on the 18th hole of the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18. Clark's love life had been a mystery till this special moment. His victory at the 2023 US Open marks his first career major.

Julia Kemmling was into golf during her college days and was a golf coach. She holds the record at Quinnipiac University for the best performance at the NCAA Tournament after she played a round of 75. However, it's unknown what she does now.

Although there is no information on how the two met, it was probably their common interest in golf that might have initiated their conversation.

Wyndham Clark's girlfriend Kemmling was born in Connecticut and reportedly attended Berlin High School in Hartford County. She completed her graduation from Quinnipiac University.

Wyndham Clark keeps his personal life under the radar, and it's unknown if he is married. However, he has shared some pictures of him and his girlfriend on social media earlier. The last picture was posted in 2017 when the couple attended David Guetta's show in Las Vegas.

Wyndham Clark became emotional while talking about his mother

Wyndham Clark shares a very close relationship with his mother, Lise, who died of cancer in 2013. After winning the major tournament at the 2023 US Open, Clark revealed that it was his mother who introduced him to golf.

Speaking to reporters after winning the event, Clark said:

"I was walking down yesterday and was just smiling as I was playing well, and I go, ‘Man, I wish you could be here, Mom,’ because it’s a dream come true to be doing this at the highest level in front of friends and family that are out here.

"I wish she could be here, but I know she’s proud of me, and she’s made a huge impact on my life – I am who I am today because of her. She was kind of my rock and my always-there supporter. So when things were tough or when things were going great, she was always there to keep me grounded and either bring me up or keep the high going. I’m getting a little choked up. She’s everything, and I miss her, and everything I do out here is a lot for her."

Wyndham Clark also spoke about his father, Randall, who works as a real estate agent. Clark said:

"My mom first took me to play golf, but my dad was the one who really got me into golf. He picked it up just a few years prior to me starting at the age of 3. Every time I’d go golf at a young age was with my dad. He instilled in me hard work and discipline and I feel like I get a lot of my fieriness from him. My dad is a big reason why I’m out here. Hopefully, (Sunday) can be a great Father’s Day for him."

Wyndham Clark won the first PGA Tour event last month at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Poll : 0 votes