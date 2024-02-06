Why did Xander Schauffele withdraw from the Waste Management Phoenix Open?

In a surprise decision, Xander Schauffele has decided to withdraw from the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, just two days before the tournament is set to begin. Hosting a field of 132 talented golfers, the tournament will be held at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, Arizona.
Xander Schauffele was a part of the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 54th. However, the World No. 5 will not be in the field this week. According to Barstool Sports' Daniel Rapaport, Schauffele is taking a small break in order to give his wrist a bit of a rest.
This break comes especially ahead of the 2024 Genesis Open, which would be the third signature event on the PGA Tour and will be held just a week after the Phoenix Open.
While there has been no recent report of a wrist injury, Schauffele has just come back after a prolonged absence due to a back surgery. He is a bit rusty and would take some time to get back into action. Hovland will be replaced by Alexander Bjork.
World No. 4 Viktor Hovland too, has decided to withdraw from the Phoenix Open before coming back to play at the Riviera.
Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland missing in action as full field for 2024 WM Phoenix Open revealed
Despite Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland not playing this weekend, the field is just as talented. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament. The likes of Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Min Woo Lee are also top favorites going into the weekend.
Following is the full field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- C.T. Pan
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
The WM Phoenix Open boasts a prize purse of $8.8 million. Scottie Scheffler will look to win the event for the third time in a row, setting a new record for back-to-back wins in the tournament.