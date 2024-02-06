Why did Xander Schauffele withdraw from the Waste Management Phoenix Open?

In a surprise decision, Xander Schauffele has decided to withdraw from the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, just two days before the tournament is set to begin. Hosting a field of 132 talented golfers, the tournament will be held at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, Arizona.

Xander Schauffele was a part of the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for 54th. However, the World No. 5 will not be in the field this week. According to Barstool Sports' Daniel Rapaport, Schauffele is taking a small break in order to give his wrist a bit of a rest.

This break comes especially ahead of the 2024 Genesis Open, which would be the third signature event on the PGA Tour and will be held just a week after the Phoenix Open.

While there has been no recent report of a wrist injury, Schauffele has just come back after a prolonged absence due to a back surgery. He is a bit rusty and would take some time to get back into action. Hovland will be replaced by Alexander Bjork.

World No. 4 Viktor Hovland too, has decided to withdraw from the Phoenix Open before coming back to play at the Riviera.

Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland missing in action as full field for 2024 WM Phoenix Open revealed

Despite Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland not playing this weekend, the field is just as talented. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament. The likes of Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Min Woo Lee are also top favorites going into the weekend.

Following is the full field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

The WM Phoenix Open boasts a prize purse of $8.8 million. Scottie Scheffler will look to win the event for the third time in a row, setting a new record for back-to-back wins in the tournament.