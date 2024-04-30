Will 2023 PGA Championship Hole-in-One hero Michael Block return to the competition this year?

Michael Block, the hero of the 2023 PGA Championship, will be in action again for this year's Major. The California club pro became the people's favorite after he put forward an exemplary performance at the PGA Championship in 2023.

The biggest highlight from last year's outing was his hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Oak Hills Country Club in the final round. He finished in a tie for 15th place at the event with a score of over par one. It was his best finish in the Major, and the finish helped him secure his spot in the 2024 PGA Championship.

The fans' favorite golfer will be back to compete at the 2024 PGA Championship, which is scheduled to take place in May.

The 2024 PGA Championship will feature a regular 156-player field and will have a cutline after 36 holes. Brooks Koepka won the tournament in 2023 by registering a two-stroke victory over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. He will return to defend his title in 2024 and compete alongside some top-ranked players, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler.

The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled to take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course.

A quick recap of Michael Block's performance at the 2023 PGA Championship

Block played at the 2023 PGA Championship with an initial round of 70. He played three rounds of 70, followed by another round of 71 in the final to settle for a score of +1 and settle in a tie for 15th place with Tyrrell Hatton and Eric Cole.

Michael Block started his game with a bogey on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the next. He shot three bogeys and two birdies on the front nine and carded a double bogey and three birdies on the back nine to score even par 70.

He maintained the pace in the second round, shot four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey and made the cut at the event. Block shot another round of 70 with two bogeys, four birdies, and a double bogey. He garnered people's attention during the tournament's final round when he shot a hole-in-one on the 15th hole. He made three bogeys and an eagle to score 1-over 71 in the fourth round.

Michael Block has been playing golf for a while now. He has won six events in his career and played in the US Open and PGA Championship.

His best at the PGA Championship was recorded last year, but he has not made the cut at the US Open in his last two outings.