Will there be a cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Format explored

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will have a 36-hole cut. Only the top 50 players and ties as well as any golfer within ten shots of the lead after Round 2 will advance to the weekend rounds at Bay Hill this week.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature event of the season. Generally, Signature events don't feature a cut. They have limited fields and an elevated $20M prize purse.
However the Arnold Palmer Invitational falls under the player-hosted category along with the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. Such events feature a 36-hole cut foe the top 50 players and ties and any player within ten shots of the lead.
Player-hosted Signature events also redistribute the prize money, allocating 20% percent to the winner. That means the winner's shares in these three events is $4M.
Exploring player-hosted Signature events
The Genesis Invitational has been hosted by Tiger Woods since 2020. Traditionally held at the Riviera Golf Club, it took place at Torrey Pines this year following the massive LA wildfires. Ludvig Aberg took home the title after a close bout with Maverick McNealy.
Meanwhile, the Memorial Tournament was founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976. It is traditionally held at his self designed course - Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It will take place from May 26 to June 1 in 2025.
In the case of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, like the name suggests, it was hosted by Arnold Palmer. Ever since his demise, his family has been looking after the tournament. It is traditonally held at Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
Who is playing at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?
Exploring the field for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
Aon Next 10 (Projected through Cognizant Classic)
- Nick Taylor
- Maverick McNealy
- Harris English
- Joe Highsmith
- J.J. Spaun
- Brian Campbell
- Michael Kim
- Patrick Rodgers
- Daniel Berger
- Sam Stevens
Aon Swing 5 (Projected through Cognizant Classic)
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Griffin
- Isaiah Salinda
- Max McGreevy
Sponsor Exemptions – Members Not Otherwise Exempt
- Rafael Campos
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Min Woo Lee
- Justin Rose
Sponsor Exemption – Palmer Cup Award Winner
- Jackson Koivun
Top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking
- Tom Kim
Current FedExCup Points List
- Nico Echavarria
- Jhonattan Vegas