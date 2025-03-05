Will there be a cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Format explored

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational will have a 36-hole cut. Only the top 50 players and ties as well as any golfer within ten shots of the lead after Round 2 will advance to the weekend rounds at Bay Hill this week.

Ad

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature event of the season. Generally, Signature events don't feature a cut. They have limited fields and an elevated $20M prize purse.

However the Arnold Palmer Invitational falls under the player-hosted category along with the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament. Such events feature a 36-hole cut foe the top 50 players and ties and any player within ten shots of the lead.

Player-hosted Signature events also redistribute the prize money, allocating 20% percent to the winner. That means the winner's shares in these three events is $4M.

Ad

Trending

Exploring player-hosted Signature events

The Genesis Invitational has been hosted by Tiger Woods since 2020. Traditionally held at the Riviera Golf Club, it took place at Torrey Pines this year following the massive LA wildfires. Ludvig Aberg took home the title after a close bout with Maverick McNealy.

Meanwhile, the Memorial Tournament was founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976. It is traditionally held at his self designed course - Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. It will take place from May 26 to June 1 in 2025.

Ad

In the case of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, like the name suggests, it was hosted by Arnold Palmer. Ever since his demise, his family has been looking after the tournament. It is traditonally held at Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

Who is playing at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

In Picture: Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (Source: Imagn)

Exploring the field for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Ad

Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (Projected through Cognizant Classic)

Nick Taylor

Maverick McNealy

Harris English

Joe Highsmith

J.J. Spaun

Brian Campbell

Michael Kim

Patrick Rodgers

Daniel Berger

Sam Stevens

Ad

Aon Swing 5 (Projected through Cognizant Classic)

Aldrich Potgieter

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Griffin

Isaiah Salinda

Max McGreevy

Sponsor Exemptions – Members Not Otherwise Exempt

Rafael Campos

Mackenzie Hughes

Min Woo Lee

Justin Rose

Sponsor Exemption – Palmer Cup Award Winner

Jackson Koivun

Top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Tom Kim

Current FedExCup Points List

Nico Echavarria

Jhonattan Vegas

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback