Golf legend Tiger Woods turns up in Florida High School state championship game to support daughter Sam Woods

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was at the Spec Martin Stadium in Deland, Florida, to watch his daughter, Sam, play in the Florida 2A girls state soccer championship on Saturday. Woods' soccer team, Benjamin Lady Buccaneers, took on the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Eagles in the state championship and won the game, 1–0.

Ad

Sam, a defender for the Lady Buccaneers, played well, allowing her team to keep a clean sheet in the final. She joined her brother, Charlie Woods, as high school state champions after the youngster led his team to a state championship in golf in 2023.

Tiger Woods wore a '2025 FHSAA State Championship' shirt to the game and sat with the parents of team members. This wasn't the first time the 15-time Major Champion was at the stadium to watch his daughter. SI reported he also attended the Lady Buccaneers' 2–1 win over Lakeland Christian in the semifinal on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Benjamin had an interesting season this year. After a mediocre regular season, the Lady Buccaneers went on a tear in the playoffs, winning seven in a row and beating the likes of four-time state champion Lakeland Christian and King's Academy.

Tiger Woods reacts to his daughter choosing soccer over golf

Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer of all time, has passed on his golfing genes to his son, Charlie Woods. However, his daughter, Sam, chose a different path. She plays soccer for the Benjamin High School.

Ad

Woods spoke about his daughter's decision to pursue soccer instead of golf.

"I had to pack, and I had to leave and I was gone for weeks and there was a negative connotation to it," the five-time Masters winner said, as per the Irish Star. "So we developed our own relationship, our own rapport that's outside of golf that we do things that don't involve golf. Meanwhile, my son and I, we do everything golf-related. It's very different."

Sam Woods has made the right choice. On Saturday, she led her team to a state championship with a 1–0 win over Episcopal High School. The defender was instrumental in her team's victory. Tiger Woods was in attendance to watch her daughter win the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback