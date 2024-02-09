Will day 2 of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open have a delayed start? Weather update explored

The first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, which was held on Thursday, February 8 at the TPC Scottsdale, encountered a temporary halt due to darkness. Players will resume their game on Friday, February 9, to complete the remaining holes of the opening round, commencing at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The tournament will not have a delayed start on Day 2. Golfers will tee off for the second round of the WM Phoenix Open as expected at 9:20 a.m. ET, while the first round will resume 10 minutes later.

The Weather Network's forecast for Friday suggests mostly cloudy conditions with intermittent sunny breaks and a modest chance of about 30% precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 50°F.

Although cloudy weather is probable on Friday afternoon and evening, there is still a slim chance of rain.

Here is Friday's short-term weather report for TPC Scottsdale (as per The Weather Network):

Friday

Morning

Weather: Cloudy with sunny breaks

Temperature: 50°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 3 mph W

Wind gust: 5 mph

Humidity: 89%

Afternoon

Weather: Mainly cloudy

Temperature: 68°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 7 mph SE

Wind gust: 10 mph

Humidity: 75%

Evening

Weather: Mainly cloudy

Temperature: 61°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 6 mph SE

Wind gust: 10 mph

Humidity: 86%

Overnight

Weather: Cloudy with clear breaks

Temperature: 55°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 6 mph SW

Wind gust: 8 mph

Humidity: 93%

2024 WM Phoenix Open weather update

The final two rounds of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open will take place on Saturday and Sunday and as per the aforementioned outlet, there is a slim chance of rainfall on both days.

Clouds will hover over the TPC Scottsdale throughout the weekend. The temperature will be between 55°F and 75°F on the weekend and there is a slight chance of precipitation, estimated to be around 30 percent.

Here is the weather report for the last two rounds of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (as per The Weather Network):

Saturday

Morning

Weather: Mainly cloudy

Temperature: 57°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 7 mph S

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 85%

Afternoon

Weather: Mainly cloudy

Temperature: 72°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 8 mph S

Wind gust: 12 mph

Humidity: 66%

Evening

Weather: Cloudy with clear breaks

Temperature: 63°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 8 mph S

Wind gust: 12 mph

Humidity: 85%

Overnight

Weather: Cloudy

Temperature: 59°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 7 mph S

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 89%

Sunday

Morning

Weather: Cloudy

Temperature: 63°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 11 mph S

Wind gust: 17 mph

Humidity: 82%

Afternoon

Weather: Cloudy

Temperature: 77°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 12 mph SW

Wind gust: 17 mph

Humidity: 57%

Evening

Weather: Cloudy with clear breaks

Temperature: 70°F

POP: 30%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph SW

Wind gust: 10 mph

Humidity: 78%

Overnight

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 63°F

POP: 20%

Wind: 9 mph SW

Wind gust: 13 mph

Humidity: 93%