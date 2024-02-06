5 top golfers who won't feature in the WM Phoenix Open 2024 ft. Viktor Hovland

PGA Tour golfers will tee off at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, which will take place from February 8 to 11 at the TPC Scottsdale. The tournament will feature a full-size field, headlined by top-ranked Tour players, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will also play this week.

However, some of the best golfers will be missing from the field. Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele have withdrawn from the competition ahead of the start on Monday, February 5. They are not the only ones who will not tee off this week. Some golfers who made headlines at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach will take a rest this week.

Here are the top 5 golfers who will not play at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

5 top golfers who won't feature in the WM Phoenix Open 2024

#1 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hovland was slated to compete in the tournament but he withdrew from the competition on Monday, February 5. He will take a rest this week and will return at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open.

The Norwegian has only played in two tournaments in the 2024 PGA Tour season. He started the year at The Sentry, where he finished in a tie for 22nd position. Hovland was placed T58 at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

#2 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele also withdrew from the competition after Viktor Hovland. He is also committed to competing at the 2024 Genesis Invitational next week.

Schauffele has played in four tournaments since the beginning of 2024 and made the cut in all the events. Interestingly, he managed to be in the top 10 in the first three starts of the 2024 season. However, he struggled at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach, where he finished in a tie for 54th place.

#3 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg was the runner-up at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the tournament was trimmed to 54 holes due to bad weather. He finished one stroke behind the winner Wyndham Clark.

However, Aberg will not tee off at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He has played in four tournaments so far this season, with his best performance recorded last week. He finished T47 at The Sentry, T30 at the Sony Open and T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

#4 Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap, who became the overnight star after winning 2024 The American Express as an amateur, will also miss the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He made his debut as a pro at last week's Signature Event but struggled in the game and finished last on the leaderboard. He will also take a rest this week.

#5 Jason Day

Jason Day (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jason Day was impressive with his game at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He shot a round of 63 in the third round of the tournament and settled in a tie for sixth place. However, fans will miss watching him at this week's Phoenix Open.

He has also played in four tournaments this season and recorded two top-10 finishes and missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.