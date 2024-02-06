Xander Schauffele makes surprise withdrawal from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele has officially withdrawn his name from the field of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open on Monday, February 5. The American, who has also competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, has opted not to compete at this week's PGA Tour event and will rest before heading to next week's Genesis Invitational.
Schauffele was expected to play at the WM Phoenix Open but ahead of the commencement of the tournaments, he decided to rest this week.
2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland has also withdrawn from the competition. He will also take a rest this week and is slated to compete at next week's Genesis Invitational.
Hovland and Schauffele both played at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach, which was shortened to 54 holes due to poor weather. While the Norwegian golfer settled in the T58 position in the competition, Schauffele finished in a tie for 54th.
The 2024 WM Phoenix Open will take place from February 8 to 11 at the TPC Scottsdale-Stadium Course. It has a purse of $8.8 million.
2024 WM Phoenix Open field
Here is the field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- C.T. Pan
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan