Xander Schauffele makes surprise withdrawal from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele has officially withdrawn his name from the field of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open on Monday, February 5. The American, who has also competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, has opted not to compete at this week's PGA Tour event and will rest before heading to next week's Genesis Invitational.

Schauffele was expected to play at the WM Phoenix Open but ahead of the commencement of the tournaments, he decided to rest this week.

2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland has also withdrawn from the competition. He will also take a rest this week and is slated to compete at next week's Genesis Invitational.

Hovland and Schauffele both played at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach, which was shortened to 54 holes due to poor weather. While the Norwegian golfer settled in the T58 position in the competition, Schauffele finished in a tie for 54th.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open will take place from February 8 to 11 at the TPC Scottsdale-Stadium Course. It has a purse of $8.8 million.

2024 WM Phoenix Open field

Here is the field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open:

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan