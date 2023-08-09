“Will he have a golf cart to get around in prison?”: Donald Trump arriving at LIV Golf’s Bedminster event infuriates fans

Former US President Donald Trump was spotted Wednesday touring the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. The LIV Golf Bedminster, the 11th tournament of the season on that circuit, will be played there, starting Friday.

Trump toured the Bedminster course driving a golf cart by himself. In a video posted on social networks, he is even seen driving over one of the greens.

The video has had multiple reactions on all platforms.

The video has had multiple reactions on all platforms. Many users have referred to Donald Trump's current legal situation, and there have been those who have reproached him for the care of the course.

Let's see some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Will he have a golf cart to get around in prison?"

"Little tournament in between court appearances? Nice."

"Will be there looking for classified docs in his golf bag!"

Donald Trump's legal update

The LIV Golf Bedminster comes to Donald Trump in the midst of a complex legal situation. In fact, eight days ago, the former President had to appear before the court in Washington DC. There, Trump was summoned for a new appearance on August 28.

The events for which he is being investigated in this process are related to the crowd of his supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The indictment alleges that the crowd was directly instigated by Trump.

Court sketch of Donald Trump's court hearing, 3 August 2023 (Image via CNBC).

However, Trump, so far, faces two other simultaneous criminal proceedings. One sees him accused of conspiracy to falsify the 2020 elections (where he was defeated by Joe Biden). Another case against him is for the possession of confidential documents without proper authorization.

In all three cases, Trump has pleaded not guilty and the judges have found no merit to limit him in his rights. However, the judges have also allowed the investigations to move forward.

This means that the former President is able to continue working on his electoral campaign, as he is doing, seeking an eventual reelection. But his legal situation is far from calm.

Trump was even authorized to continue with his usual activities. But he was urged not to talk about the investigation with the rest of the people involved, including possible witnesses.

During the hearing last August 3, according to CNBC, he blamed current President Joe Biden of "political persecution" and assured that he is "beating Biden by a lot" in the current polls.

For his part, Trump's lawyer, John Lauro, asked for more time to organize his defense. He asked the court to take into account the "large volume of evidence," according to CNBC.

According to Lauro, Trump's defense deserved the same three-and-a-half years that the prosecution used to prepare its case.