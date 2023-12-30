Will Jon Rahm be at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions? Golfer's eligibility explored

Jon Rahm will not return to defend the Sentry Tournament of the Champions title in 2024. The competition is set to take place next week, starting January 4, at the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course. The reigning champion will not be competing as he joined LIV Golf earlier in December and Saudi Circuit players are not permitted to participate in PGA Tour events.

Earlier this month, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan officially notified Rahm about his suspension from the tour.

"In accordance with the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, Jon Rahm has been notified that he is suspended and no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play due to his association with a series of unauthorised tournaments," Monahan said in the memo he sent to PGA Tour players (via Sky Sports).

The 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions was set to feature a stellar field of 60 players, including the 30 golfers who competed at the 2023 Tour Championship and the golfers who won PGA Tour events in 2023. However, Rory McIlroy withdrew from the competition, making it a 59-player field.

McIlroy is the only eligible player who will miss the $15 million purse tournament since he is committed to playing in the DP World Tour events.

The tournament's 2024 edition will include Ryder Cup heroes Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Sepp Straka; winners of the Major tournaments Brian Harman and Wyndhamm Clark; winner of the 2023 Tour championship Viktor Hovland; winner of the 2023 Players Championship Scottie Scheffler; and winner of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Rickie Fowler.

Here is the field of the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions:

Ludvig Åberg

Nick Hardy

J.T. Poston

Byeong Hun An

Brian Harman

Seamus Power

Akshay Bhatia

Tyrrell Hatton

Andrew Putnam

Keegan Bradley

Russell Henley

Davis Riley

Sam Burns

Lee Hodges

Patrick Rodgers

Patrick Cantlay

Tom Hoge

Justin Rose

Wyndham Clark

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Eric Cole

Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler

Corey Conners

Mackenzie Hughes

Adam Schenk

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day

Si Woo Kim

Sepp Straka

Nico Echavarria

Tom Kim

Adam Svensson

Harris English

Chris Kirk

Nick Taylor

Tony Finau

Kurt Kitayama

Sahith Theegala

Matt Fitzpatrick

Luke List

Brendon Todd

Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama

Erik van Rooyen

Rickie Fowler

Denny McCarthy

Camilo Villegas

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Vincent Norrman

Cameron Young

Collin Morikawa

Matt Wallace

Taylor Moore.

Looking back at Jon Rahm's performance at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions took place from January 5–8, at the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course. In the competition, involving the winners of the PGA Tour event from the previous year, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm triumphed. He defeated Collin Morikawa with two strokes.

Rahm emerged victorious with four rounds of 64-71-67-63. He made a terrific start in the first round when he carded eight birdies, an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole and a bogey on the 14th to score 64. He did, however, run into difficulties in the second round after making two consecutive bogeys on the opening two holes.

He made five birdies and one bogey to score 71 in the second round. But he saved his best for the final round when he recorded the lowest round of four at 63 after carding nine birdies and an eagle.

Jon Rahm received $2.7 million in prize money in addition to 550 FedEx Cup points for his exploits at the tournament.