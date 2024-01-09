Will Jon Rahm play in the 2024 Dubai Invitational? Exploring the golfer's eligibility and upcoming schedule

Jon Rahm will not compete at the 2024 Dubai Invitational, which will take place from January 11 to 14 at the Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, UAE.
Rahm joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf last year in December following which he was banned from competing on the PGA Tour. Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan revealed in his memo sent to the PGA Tour players last month that Rahm was banned from the PGA Tour events. Thus, the Spaniard missed the 2024 Sentry tournament.
However, Jon Rahm is eligible to compete in the DP World Tour events as the European Tour representative revealed last month via Sports Illustrated.
The representative said that Rahm holds the European Tour membership as he filed for it before joining LIV Golf in November 2023. Rahm can compete on the DP World Tour in 2024 but will miss the Dubai Invitational.
Jon Rahm will probably start his new year with the LIV Golf Mayakoba event next month.
DP World Tour is all set to start with their New Year events this week. Dubai Invitational Open is scheduled to start with his first round on Thursday, January 11 and will run parallel with the PGA Tour's Sony Open.
The tournament will have its final on Sunday, January 14. It has a regular full-size field of 156 players including current world No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irish golfer will tee off with Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood and Ryan Fox.
Who will play at the 2024 Dubai Invitational?
The 2024 Dubai Invitational features a stellar field of 156 golfers. It features Grant Forrest, Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk, and Nicolai Hojgaard.
Four players in the field are ranked within the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. McIlroy is the highest-ranked player, who will compete in the tournament. Other top-ranked players include Fleetwood (15), Ryan Fox (32) and Meronk (49).
Here is the field of the 2024 Dubai Invitational:
