“Will our lifestyle change if I got $400 million?” Jon Rahm reflects on controversial remarks about LIV Golf and money

Jon Rahm joined the LIV Golf series before the beginning of the 2024 season. Leaving the golf world in quite a bit of shock in the process. The World No. 3 made the switch to the breakaway series after signing a deal worth $400 million.

The large signing bonuses for golfers to join the LIV Series have been a big point of criticism amongst the golf community. The same was the case when Rahm signed on with the Series. However, according to Jon Rahm, the signing bonus does not mean that there has been a drastic change in his lifestyle.

"Money is great, but when [my wife] Kelley and I started talking about it, and we’re like, Will our lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No, it will not change one bit," Rahm said.

Jon Rahm clearly stated that he plays the game of golf purely because he loves it and not for monetary reasons. The signing bonus itslef would have been enough for Rahm to retire and have a good life. Before deciding to join the LIV Series, Rahm made it clear he was comfortable walking away from golf from a financial standpoint.

"Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I’ve made and live a very happy life and not play golf again. So I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world."

Now, Jon Rahm has teed it off for the 2024 LIV Golf season at El Camaleon Golf Course, Mexico.

Jon Rahm finishes third at LIV Golf's debut Mayakoba event

The Spanish golfer's debut at LIV Golf Mayakoba was quite a successful one, as he finished third on the leaderboard. Rahm's team, Legion XIII consisting of Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent, also finished first with a score of 14 under par.

While speaking with reporters, Rahm opened up on how he enjoyed his time on the course.

"I played a really good round today. If I cleaned up my finish a little bit, could have been a fantastic way to finish. It’s funny, the first few times I was more interested in how the team was doing than myself, which was definitely something new, and I think Cam caught me looking, he said that; it’s crazy how you might care more about the team than your individual."

LIV Golf will now move on to its second event, which will be held at the Las Vegas Golf Course from February 8th to 10th.