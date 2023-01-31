Will Max Homa compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is all set to begin in two days. Max Homa made headlines after the American golfer won his sixth tour event. Homa recently won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines golf course.
The 32-year-old clinched his second PGA Tour event of the season. However, fans are now curious to know more about his upcoming tournaments.
Max Homa is busy celebrating his victory with his infant son, Cam, and will not compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am scheduled to start with a tee-off this Thursday.
The championship will start on February 2 and will continue until February 5 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The star-studded field will be graced by Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Thomas Detry, Luke Donald, and many other golfers.
Last year's champion Tom Hoge will also compete to defend his title alongside 2022 Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland.
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a professional PGA Tour event that is organized every year at the Pebble Beach Golf Course. The 2023 edition of the tournament has 156 players who will compete across four days this weekend.
Jordan Spieth finished runner-up in 2022. Notably, Phil Mickelson has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am five times, but he will not compete this year because he has joined LIV Golf.
Here is the full field of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
