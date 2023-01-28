2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Full field and rankings explored

The PGA Tour is currently at Torrey Pines for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Following this, the American circuit will head to the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start on February 2 and go on till February 5. The 14th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the Pro-Am will have a prize purse of $9,000,000 on offer. Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has now let out the field and it features some of the big names on the circuit.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature a 156-player field. The Monterey Peninsula tournament, which follows a two-person team format, will see the likes of Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge, and Matt Fitzpatrick, among others, tee up. The Pro-Am will have seven of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings teeing up, including some former champions.
Here are the top-rated players on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field (as per ranking):
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 15. Jordan Spieth
- 28. Seamus Power
- 29. Tom Hoge
- 31. Kevin Kisner
- 43. Kurt Kitayama
Here is the full field for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Erik Barnes
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Byrd
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Tom Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- RJ Manke
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Paul O'Hara
- Geoff Ogilvy
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Charles Porter
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Garett Reband
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Kevin Roy
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Marcel Siem
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
The PGA Tour event, held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, will be played in its originally intended slot. It is pertinent to note that the event doesn’t have Monday qualifiers and the field will be set ahead of tee-off, based on withdrawals and availability.