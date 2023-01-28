2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Full field and rankings explored

The PGA Tour is currently at Torrey Pines for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Following this, the American circuit will head to the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start on February 2 and go on till February 5. The 14th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the Pro-Am will have a prize purse of $9,000,000 on offer. Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour has now let out the field and it features some of the big names on the circuit.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature a 156-player field. The Monterey Peninsula tournament, which follows a two-person team format, will see the likes of Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge, and Matt Fitzpatrick, among others, tee up. The Pro-Am will have seven of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings teeing up, including some former champions.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Commitments for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2-5) include reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, World No. 11 Viktor Hovland and 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.



Here are the top-rated players on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field (as per ranking):

10. Matt Fitzpatrick

11. Viktor Hovland

15. Jordan Spieth

28. Seamus Power

29. Tom Hoge

31. Kevin Kisner

43. Kurt Kitayama

Here is the full field for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Erik Barnes

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Matt Fitzpatrick

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Tom Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

RJ Manke

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Paul O'Hara

Geoff Ogilvy

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Charles Porter

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Garett Reband

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Kevin Roy

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Marcel Siem

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

The PGA Tour event, held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, will be played in its originally intended slot. It is pertinent to note that the event doesn’t have Monday qualifiers and the field will be set ahead of tee-off, based on withdrawals and availability.

