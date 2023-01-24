Gareth Bale set to participate in upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament

Gareth Bale retired from football two weeks ago, but he is set to begin his golfing career as he looks to participate in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Welshman was an avid golf fan throughout his footballing career which somewhat drew the ire of fans.

The former Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Wales winger is set to join celebrities and top professionals in playing at the event based in California, USA. He announced on his Instagram account:

"Delighted to announce I will be playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of next month! Let's go."

Bale, 33, is renowned for his love for golf; he even held up a banner during an international appearance for Wales, making clear his feelings about the sport. The banner read:

"Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order."

The Welshman is intent on working on his golf game since retiring and will take part in the AT&T competition. One hundred and fixty-six amateurs and the same number of professionals will participate at Pebble Beach from February 2-5. US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, world number five Patrick Cantlay, American actor Bill Murray and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will also take part.

Real Madrid paid tribute to Gareth Bale following his retirement

Gareth Bale won the Champions League five times at Real Madrid.

Bale made history with Real Madrid, scoring 106 goals and contributing 67 assists in 258 games. He won the UEFA Champions League five times and the La Liga title three times during his time with the Spanish giants.

Madrid paid tribute to their former Welsh wizard following his retirement. They posted a statement on their official website, saying:

"Gareth Bale was part of our team during one of the most successful periods in our history."

It continued:

"He will long be remembered for his involvement in some of the most remarkable moments of the past decade, including his unforgettable run in the 2014 Copa del Rey final in Valencia, his crucial goal in the 2014 Champions League final in Lisbon, and his brace in the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, most notably the bicycle kick which will live forever in the minds of football lovers around the globe."

Gareth Bale endured a topsy-turvy time in Madrid, but his retirement has shown how the Galacticos hold him in high regard. His former manager Carlo Ancelotti also claimed that the Welshman should go down as a Los Blancos legend.

