Will Michael Kim play at the Masters 2025? Eligibility explored

Yes, Michael Kim is playing at the Masters 2025, as he was ranked within the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as of March 31, 2025. The American golfer has had an incredible time playing on the PGA Tour and has one win on the circuit. This year, he would be playing at the Masters for the second time in his career. The 2025 Masters will take place at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club from April 10 to 13.

Michael Kim made his debut at the Masters in 2019 but missed the cut. He has played in the Majors a couple of times over the years but mostly struggled with his game. He made his Major debut in 2013 as an Amateur at the US Open and settled in T17 place. Following that, Kim played at the Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2018.

Kim then played at the Masters and PGA Championship in 2019 but missed the cut in both Majors. In 2023, he played at the US Open and The Open Championship but struggled and missed the cut.

Who is playing at the Masters along with Michael Kim?

Scottie Scheffler would be returning as the defending champion of the Masters in 2025 in a field that consists of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.

Here is the field of the 2025 Masters:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong-Hun An

José Luis Ballester

Evan Beck

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Ángel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarría

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio García

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jäger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquín Niemann

José María Olazábal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

Meanwhile, so far in 2025, Michael Kim has competed in a total of 11 tournaments since starting the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut. Following that, he settled at T43 at the American Express, where he played the four rounds of 67, 73, 66, 70.

Kim's performance this season has been a mixed bag so far. He made the cut in eight tournaments and was the runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open. In his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, he settled at T32.

