Will Michael Kim play at the Masters 2025? Eligibility explored

Yes, Michael Kim is playing at the Masters 2025, as he was ranked within the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as of March 31, 2025. The American golfer has had an incredible time playing on the PGA Tour and has one win on the circuit. This year, he would be playing at the Masters for the second time in his career. The 2025 Masters will take place at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club from April 10 to 13.
Michael Kim made his debut at the Masters in 2019 but missed the cut. He has played in the Majors a couple of times over the years but mostly struggled with his game. He made his Major debut in 2013 as an Amateur at the US Open and settled in T17 place. Following that, Kim played at the Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2018.
Kim then played at the Masters and PGA Championship in 2019 but missed the cut in both Majors. In 2023, he played at the US Open and The Open Championship but struggled and missed the cut.
Who is playing at the Masters along with Michael Kim?
Scottie Scheffler would be returning as the defending champion of the Masters in 2025 in a field that consists of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.
Here is the field of the 2025 Masters:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong-Hun An
- José Luis Ballester
- Evan Beck
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Ángel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarría
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio García
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jäger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquín Niemann
- José María Olazábal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
Meanwhile, so far in 2025, Michael Kim has competed in a total of 11 tournaments since starting the season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut. Following that, he settled at T43 at the American Express, where he played the four rounds of 67, 73, 66, 70.
Kim's performance this season has been a mixed bag so far. He made the cut in eight tournaments and was the runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open. In his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, he settled at T32.