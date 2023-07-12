Will Scottie Scheffler take the win at 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s odds explored

As the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open approaches, all eyes are on Scottie Scheffler, a young professional golf star.
With his great track record and promising form, analysts are examining Scheffler's chances of winning the highly anticipated tournament, which is building excitement among golf enthusiasts.
Scottie Scheffler has +700 odds to win the Genesis Scottish Open, according to the renowned sports analytics website SportsLine.
This places him among the leading candidates for the title, which will be decided later this month at the prestigious Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2023
Scottie Scheffler's amazing performances in golf continue to draw notice and solidify his image as a rising star.
Scheffler made an everlasting impact in March 2023 by winning The Players Championship, an important tournament, with a commanding five-stroke lead.
This victory not only demonstrated his extraordinary abilities, but it also helped him recapture the coveted number one spot in the Official World Golf spot for the second time that year.
What makes Scottie Scheffler's achievement even more remarkable is that he joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win both the Masters Tournament and The Players Championship in the same calendar year.
This accomplishment cements his place among the sport's legends and demonstrates his ability to play at the highest level on golf's grandest stages.
Scottie Scheffler's skill and consistency were on display again in the 2023 PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second place. The Texan golfer finished with a final-round score of 65, demonstrating his perseverance and ability to excel under duress.
His outstanding performance in this major competition establishes him as a tough contender capable of competing with the best in the game.
Odds list for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open(As per SportsLine)
- Scottie Scheffler +700
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Rickie Fowler +1600
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2100
- Jordan Spieth +2100
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200
- Shane Lowry +3400
- Justin Rose +3400
- Min Woo Lee +3400
- Max Homa +4200
- Justin Thomas +4500
- Sungjae Im +4800
- Wyndham Clark +4800
- Adam Scott +5000
- Ludvig Aberg +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Tom Kim +5000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +5500
- Adrian Meronk +5500
- Corey Conners +5500
- Aaron Rai +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- Robert Macintyre +6500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +6500
- Lucas Herbert +6500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Kurt Kitayama +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8500
- Alex Noren +9500
- Gary Woodland +9500
- Eric Cole +10000
- Alexander Bjork +12000
- Cameron Davis +12000
- Andrew Putnam +12000
- Jordan Smith +12000
- Seamus Power +12000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +12000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Yannik Paul +12000
- Daniel Hillier +12000
- Thomas Detry +13000
- Joost Luiten +14000
- Pablo Larrazabal +14000
- Matthieu Pavon +14000
- Calum Hill +15000
- Byeong Hun An +16000
More details on the Genesis Scottish Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.