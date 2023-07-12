Will Scottie Scheffler take the win at 2023 Genesis Scottish Open? Golfer’s odds explored

As the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open approaches, all eyes are on Scottie Scheffler, a young professional golf star.

With his great track record and promising form, analysts are examining Scheffler's chances of winning the highly anticipated tournament, which is building excitement among golf enthusiasts.

Scottie Scheffler has +700 odds to win the Genesis Scottish Open, according to the renowned sports analytics website SportsLine.

This places him among the leading candidates for the title, which will be decided later this month at the prestigious Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2023

Scottie Scheffler's amazing performances in golf continue to draw notice and solidify his image as a rising star.

Scheffler made an everlasting impact in March 2023 by winning The Players Championship, an important tournament, with a commanding five-stroke lead.

This victory not only demonstrated his extraordinary abilities, but it also helped him recapture the coveted number one spot in the Official World Golf spot for the second time that year.

What makes Scottie Scheffler's achievement even more remarkable is that he joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win both the Masters Tournament and The Players Championship in the same calendar year.

This accomplishment cements his place among the sport's legends and demonstrates his ability to play at the highest level on golf's grandest stages.

Scottie Scheffler's skill and consistency were on display again in the 2023 PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second place. The Texan golfer finished with a final-round score of 65, demonstrating his perseverance and ability to excel under duress.

His outstanding performance in this major competition establishes him as a tough contender capable of competing with the best in the game.

Odds list for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open(As per SportsLine)

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Rickie Fowler +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tyrrell Hatton +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200

Shane Lowry +3400

Justin Rose +3400

Min Woo Lee +3400

Max Homa +4200

Justin Thomas +4500

Sungjae Im +4800

Wyndham Clark +4800

Adam Scott +5000

Ludvig Aberg +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5500

Adrian Meronk +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Robert Macintyre +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +6500

Lucas Herbert +6500

Brian Harman +7500

Ryan Fox +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Sahith Theegala +8500

Alex Noren +9500

Gary Woodland +9500

Eric Cole +10000

Alexander Bjork +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

Andrew Putnam +12000

Jordan Smith +12000

Seamus Power +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Yannik Paul +12000

Daniel Hillier +12000

Thomas Detry +13000

Joost Luiten +14000

Pablo Larrazabal +14000

Matthieu Pavon +14000

Calum Hill +15000

Byeong Hun An +16000

More details on the Genesis Scottish Open, including tee times, will be updated soon.

