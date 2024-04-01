Will the solar eclipse affect the 2024 Masters practice session? All possibilities explored

The 2024 Masters is all set to be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National golf course. Ahead of the first Major of the year, there will be an intense set of practice rounds set to begin on April 8.

During the first practice round, however, there will be a solar eclipse that starts at approximately 2:30 pm and will pass over at around 3:30pm ET. The Augusta National golf course will darken a bit during this time.

Augusta will face a partial solar eclipse at around 1:50pm that will remain in place for around two-and-a-half hours according to Yahoo Sports. While an 80% eclipse can be witnessed from the course, practice will nearly be over by the time it happens.

The solar eclipse will not get in the way of any of the practices of the golfers during their time at Augusta. The 2024 Masters will see the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark in its field.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods reportedly scout Augusta National ahead of the 2024 Masters

With the Masters just two weeks away, many of the top golfers in the world have reportedly visited the Augusta National golf course to scout it and prepare themselves. Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Shane Lowry are among the golfers who have reportedly made the trip to Georgia.

Tiger Woods also allegedly took a flight to Augusta to review the course. This will be Tiger Woods' first tournament since withdrawing from the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters and stepped away from the sport to rehabilitate from an ankle surgery. He made a reappearance at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods also went on to play with his son Charlie at the 2023 PNC Championship and had plans of participating in one event per month during the 2024 season. However, Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2024 Genesis Invitational due to flu-like symptoms.

Since then, Woods has not made an appearance on the PGA Tour and will directly be seen next at the 2024 Masters.