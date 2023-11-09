“Will he three-peat?” – Gary Player shares special wishes for defending champion Tommy Fleetwood ahead of the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Gary Player has expressed his hopes for Tommy Fleetwood to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge for the third time in a row, otherwise known as a three-peat.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge will take place from November 9-12 at the Gary Player Country Club, designed by Gary Player himself. Tommy Fleetwood is a two-time defending champion at the 2023 Challenge.

Player and Fleetwood share a friendly relationship, often seen during events like this.

Gary Player recently talked about Tommy Fleetwood on social media. He shared his thoughts on Twitter. He said:

"It was fantastic catching up with our two-time defending Nedbank Golf Challenge champion, Tommy Fleetwood, when he returned the trophy upon his arrival to Sun City."

"Though, I had to throw a jab about South Africa’s victory over England in the Rugby World Cup. It’s always a pleasure to spend time with him as he’s such a gentleman to me and the fans. I’m thrilled this tournament will always hold a special place in his heart. Wishing Tommy the best of luck this week."

"Will he three-peat?"

This Challenge is a big golf tournament in South Africa. This event is also notable because it helps children through the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation.

Where to watch Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023?

The Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023 is set to take place from November 9-12 at Sun City. Spectators can watch the tournament through various channels.

In the United States, the Golf Channel, NBC Golf, Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling TV will provide live coverage. UK viewers can tune into Sky Sports Golf for live broadcasts.

For those looking to follow the event with additional features, the Nedbank Golf Challenge App offers real-time updates, promotions, and interactive experiences.

The tournament, hosted by Gary Player, will feature a selection of the world's top players. All relevant information regarding player lineups, tee times, and groupings is available on the official tournament website and through the app.