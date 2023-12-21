Will Tiger Woods be at all major championships in 2024? Exploring the golfer’s eligibility

Tiger Woods has won 15 majors in his career so far, and he has been the spotlight of every tournament he has played. However, 2024 is going to be the first time in a very long time that he will have to earn an exemption for any major.

In the 2024 season, Woods is confirmed for all but one major. While he doesn't have to worry about the Masters, PGA Championship, or Open Championship, exemptions for the US Open have ended this year. This is the first instance since the 1996 PGA Championship that he has not automatically qualified for the major championship.

Woods had earned the five-year exemption at the US Open after winning the 2019 Masters. Now, to gain entry into Pinehurst playing field next year, either he will have to make it into the top 60 in the OWGR (Original World Golf Rankings) by late spring or he will have to wait for the special exemption from the organizers. The 47-year-old golfer is currently ranked 901st in the world.

During the post-match interview at the PNC Championship last Sunday, Tiger Woods was asked about his US Open exemption status. He said that he wasn't sure how to make it to the tournament's field at Pinehurst. He said:

"I don't know what's happened or what Jack, what happened over his career, or Tom or anybody else."

"But as of right now, no, I'm not in, and whether or not I have to formally ask them or they invite me, or you give me an exemption or I have to go qualify, you know, who knows. I don't know what the process is."

For the uninitiated, Jack Nicklaus has received the special exemption eight times, the most in history. Arnold Palmer has also received five exemptions. Most recently, Phil Mickelson gained an exemption in 2021, but it wasn't needed after he won the PGA Championship that year.

While there are clouds over the fate of the three-time US Open champion in next year's championship, fans can expect him to receive an exemption sooner or later.

Woods played in two official events this year and made the cut in both of them. In the last month, he participated in the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship.

Now, he is looking forward to playing at least one event per month on the PGA Tour's 2024 schedule. Having won coming back from injury in the past, one shouldn't be surprised if he does it again in the future. For the uninitiated, he is eyeing to break Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 major wins.

How long is Tiger Woods exempt from the other majors?

Unlike the US Open, the 15-time major champion doesn't need to worry about his position in other major championships. The five-time Masters champion is exempt from the tournament for a lifetime, and his status is the same at the PGA Championship, where he has won four times in his career.

Woods has won three times at the Open Championship and is exempt from playing there until he's 60.