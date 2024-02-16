Will Tiger Woods make the Genesis Open projected cut at Riviera? Possibilities explored

Tiger Woods made his debut at the 2024 Genesis Invitational that is being held at the Riviera Golf Course, California. With this being his first official PGA Tour tournament since April last year, fans and golfers alike were excited to see him tee off once again.

The Genesis Open is a signature event on the PGA Tour this year, and the field consists of the top 70 players on the Tour. A smaller field also means that only 50 players will make the cut and play the third and fourth rounds of the tournament.

Tiger Woods started his campaign on a good note, posting a score of one over 72. He made five birdies, but also ended up with six bogeys in the first round of the Genesis Invitational. He finished the day sitting at T49.

The projected cutline at the beginning of day 2 is +1, according to the PGA Tour. Which means Tiger Woods is currently sitting on the cusp of making the cut for the weekend. If he continues with the same consistent performance as yesterday, he will be exptected to make the cut.

However, it will not be easy for him. Since the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Grayson Murray and Nick Dunlap sit right under him on the leaderboard and will be looking to make the cut as well.

2024 Genesis Invitational Day 1 leaderboard explored, ft. Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy

Joining Tiger Woods with a score of 1 over par is Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala amongst others. Scottie Scheffler sits at T10 after day 1 with a score of -3.

Following is the leaderboard after day 1 of the Genesis Invitational:

1. Patrick Cantlay: -7

T2. Cam Davis: -6

T2. Jason Day: -6

T2. Luke List: -6

T5. Tom Hoge: -5

T5. Jordan Spieth: -5

T5. Will Zalatoris: -5

T8. Byeong Hun An: -4

T8. Adam Svensson: -4

T10. Beau Hossler: -3

T10. J.T. Poston: -3

T10. Ludvig Åberg: -3

T10. Brendon Todd: -3

T10. Scottie Scheffler: -3

T15. Charley Hoffman: -2

T15. Lucas Glover: -2

T15. Harris English: -2

T15. Denny McCarthy: -2

T15. Adam Hadwin: -2

T15. Tom Kim: -2

T15. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2

T15. Brian Harman: -2

T15. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T15. Lee Hodges: -2

T15. Si Woo Kim: -2

T15. Mackenzie Hughes: -2

T15. Taylor Moore: -2

T28. Nicolai Højgaard: -1

T28. Russell Henley: -1

T28. Emiliano Grillo: -1

T28. Corey Conners: -1

T28. Nick Taylor: -1

T28. Sam Burns: -1

T28. Viktor Hovland: -1

T28. Gary Woodland: -1

T28. Nick Dunlap: -1

T28. Tony Finau: -1

T28. Rickie Fowler: -1

T28. Kurt Kitayama: -1

T28. Tommy Fleetwood: -1

T28. Xander Schauffele: -1

T28. Collin Morikawa: -1

T43. Sungjae Im: E

T43. Keegan Bradley: E

T43. Grayson Murray: E

T43. Andrew Putnam: E

T43. Patrick Rodgers: E

T43. Wyndham Clark: E

T49. Chase Johnson: +1

T49. Ben Griffin: +1

T49. Chris Kirk: +1

T49. Cameron Young: +1

T49. Tiger Woods: +1

T49. Justin Thomas: +1

T49. Matt Kuchar: +1

T49. Sam Ryder: +1

T49. Sahith Theegala: +1

T49. Adam Scott: +1

T49. Taylor Montgomery: +1

T60. J.J. Spaun: +2

T60. Sepp Straka: +2

T60. Eric Cole: +2

T60. Max Homa: +2

T64. Adam Schenk: +3

T64. Séamus Power: +3

T64. Rory McIlroy: +3

T67. Kevin Yu: +4

T67. Matt Fitzpatrick: +4

T69. Nick Hardy: +5

T69. Alex Smalley: +5

Both McIlroy and Scheffler, will have a tough day ahead of them to catch up to leader Luke List, who shot -7 to take the sole lead.