Will Tiger Woods play in The American Express 2024? Golfer’s availability and upcoming schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not play at The American Express in 2024. The tournament will start this week on Thursday, January 18, and run through the weekend to conclude with the finale on Sunday, January 21 at the PGA West Private Clubhouse & Golf Course. The tournament has a purse of $8.4 million and features a regular 156-player field.
However, Woods will not compete in the tournament. He missed the tournament in 2023 and will not be playing in 2024 either. Woods has been optimistic about competing in more tournaments in 2024, however, he has yet to announce when he will be teeing off.
Last year, during the Hero World Challenge, which is hosted by Tiger Woods, the 15-time Major champion revealed that he would try to compete in at least one tournament per month in 2024. He is most likely to play at the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open next month.
Woods hinted at attending the 2024 Genesis Invitational Open during a press conference for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. He said (via SB Nation):
"I think it’s realistic. [I] would start with maybe [the] Genesis and something in March near The Players. Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that. I think this week is a big step in that direction."
It is important to note that players with 20 wins on the PGA Tour hold a lifetime membership to the tour. Tiger Woods won more than 80 tournaments during his career on the PGA Tour, earning him a lifetime membership.
Although Tiger Woods is eligible to compete in PGA Tour events, he only competes in a handful of tournaments because of his injury and health issues.
Who will play at The American Express 2024?
The American Express has a stellar field of 156 golfers, including current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay will also be playing at the tournament, along with Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Will Zalatoris.
However, defending champion Jon Rahm will miss the tournament after he joined LIV Golf. Rory McIlroy will also not be playing at The American Express in 2024.
Here is the field of The American Express:
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Michael Block
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Rickie Fowler
- Wilson Furr
- Doug Ghim
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Jr. Hale
- Harry Hall
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Yuxin Lin
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris