Will Tiger Woods be playing at the 2024 Masters? Golfer's possible schedule explored

Tiger Woods' 2023 season was nothing short of a rollercoaster. After withdrawing from the 2023 Masters, Woods underwent surgery in April and subsequently rehabilitation for several months before making a much-awaited comeback at the 2023 Hero World Challenge in December.

There have been several questions about what Woods' schedule might look like for the 2024 season. He has outlined an ambitious schedule for the 2024 PGA Tour season, expressing his intention to participate in a minimum of one tournament per month.

The main goal for Woods is to compete in all the Majors, including the 2024 Masters. Along with that, he will also aim to target Signature Events like the Farmers Insurance Open, the Genesis Invitational and the Players Championship. According to this plan, Tiger Woods is currently on track and available to play the 2024 Masters.

Speaking about his plan for the 2024 season, Woods told Golf.com:

"I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that’s realistic. Again, we have set up right now the biggest events are one per month. It sets itself up for that. Now, I need to get myself ready for all that."

Woods finished the 2023 season by playing the PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods, a tradition that has now been in the making for four years.

Tiger Woods enthusiastic about 2024 season after successful surgery

While Tiger Woods' game was a bit rusty at the Hero World Challenge, he certainly seemed in better spirits to be back on the green again. At the PNC Championship, Woods said (via CBS Sports):

"It's just a matter of prepping and get enough reps in and get enough work in and being right physically, and [the] endurance capability of it."

"I know, if I can practice, I know I can still do it. I can still hit the golf ball. I can still chip. I can still put. Granted, it's also putting it all together for 72 holes. That's the challenging part of it," he added.

It is yet to be seen which events Woods will officially be a part of for this season, but as of now, all his options are open.